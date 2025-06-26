Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Founder, Chairman & CEO buys more NAT shares, bringing the family holding to 10 million shares

Thursday, June 26, 2025

 

Dear Shareholders and Investors,

Founder, Chairman & CEO, Herbjorn Hansson, has today bought 100,000 shares at $2.74 per share. He is now holding 4,950,000 shares.

Following this transaction, the Hansson family has reached 10 million shares, and is the largest private shareholder group in the company.


Sincerely,

Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO

Contacts:       

Bjørn Giæver, CFO                                                             
Nordic American Tankers Ltd                                             
Tel: +1 888 755 8391                                  

Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171    


 


