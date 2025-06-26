HashJ 3.0: Cloud Mining Gets Smarter, Faster, and Greener with Mobile-First Innovation

London, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







In response to a challenging environment where the payback period for self-funded mining rigs extended beyond 30 months, leading to bankruptcies for many small family mines, HashJ 3.0 emerged. This app seamlessly integrates 100% renewable energy with AI scheduling, allowing individuals to become compliant, high-efficiency cloud miners in under three minutes.

HashJ, founded in London in 2018 with the mission to simplify mining, has achieved remarkable growth. The company has established a global, green cloud-hash network by leasing surplus hydropower in Scandinavia and solar capacity in the Middle East.

Key Highlights of HashJ 3.0:

Expanded Infrastructure: As of February 2025, HashJ has secured 164MW of power capacity and manages a substantial 28.3 EH/s hash rate with a hosting capacity of 566MW, achieved through self-construction, acquisition, merger, and joint construction models. The company aims to reach 1GW of high-quality power by the end of 2026, accelerating its global mining expansion.

As of February 2025, HashJ has secured 164MW of power capacity and manages a substantial 28.3 EH/s hash rate with a hosting capacity of 566MW, achieved through self-construction, acquisition, merger, and joint construction models. The company aims to reach 1GW of high-quality power by the end of 2026, accelerating its global mining expansion. Accessible and Efficient: HashJ 3.0 streamlines the mining process, enabling newcomers to launch a "pocket mine" without technical jargon. The native iOS and Android apps facilitate registration, KYC, hash-power activation, and earnings tracking, with total setup time under three minutes.

HashJ 3.0 streamlines the mining process, enabling newcomers to launch a "pocket mine" without technical jargon. The native iOS and Android apps facilitate registration, KYC, hash-power activation, and earnings tracking, with total setup time under three minutes. Green Energy Focus: All power for HashJ operations comes from hydro and solar sources, boasting a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of just 1.13. This fusion of 100% renewable energy and AI routing positions HashJ as a leader in sustainable cloud mining.

All power for HashJ operations comes from hydro and solar sources, boasting a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of just 1.13. This fusion of 100% renewable energy and AI routing positions HashJ as a leader in sustainable cloud mining. Advanced Features for Optimal Performance: Smart Routing 2.0: Offers cross-chain switching in 60 seconds, boosting energy efficiency by approximately 15%. AI Engine for Revenue Stability: Reallocates hash power across BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP in real-time, cushioning users against market swings.



Robust Security: Funds are protected through cold-wallet isolation, leveraging Cloudflare Zero Trust, McAfee Threat Intelligence, and multi-signature cold storage, with proof-of-reserve updates on-chain every ten minutes. Flexible Contracts: Users can choose from short 1-3 day tests, standard 7-15 day contracts, or deep-lock packages up to 40 days.

Attractive Rewards for New Users: Every new account receives $100 USD in trial hash power and an $18 USD cash credit, enabling daily payouts with no upfront cost.

HashJ is designed for everyone, from newcomers to seasoned miners and institutional investors. The platform currently serves 156 countries and boasts over nine million registered accounts, with an eco-friendly hash rate of 2.8 exahashes per second online at all times. HashJ has also demonstrated healthy expansion with positive operating cash flow for six consecutive quarters.

The HashJ Effect:

HashJ is transforming personal finance, allowing users to clear mortgages early or fund world trips through daily payouts. Small businesses are also leveraging HashJ to channel idle funds into hash-power contracts, creating a 24-hour profit pipeline and generating multi-fold annual returns even amidst inflation.

Get Started in Three Minutes:

To begin your cloud mining journey with HashJ, visit https://hashj.com . Complete the email and ID checks to claim your $100 USD hash-power trial and $18 USD cash bonus. Choose any 1-40 day plan, activate AI mining, and start withdrawing or reinvesting daily returns.

About HashJ Cloud Mining:

HashJ continuously strengthens its global hash rate infrastructure to support growing customer demand. The company's strategic roadmap includes cross-chain hash-power NFTs in 2026, a North American wind-powered data center targeting a PUE of 1.08 in 2027, the launch of a cloud-hash ETF in 2028, and Global Hash Routing 3.0 in 2029 to cut idle capacity below two percent.

Media Contact: Public Relations PR@hashj.com

Website: https://hashj.com/





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.