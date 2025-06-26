Everest Medicines to Host Virtual Nephrology-Focused KOL Event on June 30, 2025

Event titled “A Conversation on the Latest Results from the Ongoing Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial of EVER001, a Next-Generation Covalent Reversible BTK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Primary Membranous Nephropathy (pMN)”



SHANGHAI, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, “Everest”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that it will host a virtual nephrology-focused key opinion leader (KOL) event on Monday, June 30, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET. For English speakers, please click here to register. For individuals preferring instant Chinese translation, please click here.

The event will feature:

Richard Lafayette, MD - Professor of Medicine, Stanford University

Ian Woo - President and Chief Financial Officer at Everest Medicines

Sandra Zeng - Chief Medical Officer at Everest Medicines





The speakers will present an overview of pMN and the current treatment landscape in the U.S. and China, followed by a discussion of the latest data cut from the EVER001 trial as of March 21, 2025.

Everest recently presented an update on this study at the European Renal Association and reported positive preliminary results, with patient follow-up data as of December 14, 2024. Currently no drug has been approved anywhere for the treatment of pMN. There are approximately 2 million patients with pMN in China, and nearly 220,000 patients in the United States, Europe and Japan.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Richard Lafayette, MD

Richard Lafayette, MD is Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center. He is the founder and director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center and its fellowship training program. He has a longstanding interest in glomerular disease with a focus on IgA nephropathy. This interest has led to many evaluations and some elucidation of the pathogenesis of IgA nephritis and leadership in many glomerular disease trials. He has more than 30 years of clinical experience and has more than 200 publications including more than 150 peer reviewed papers. He remains passionate in efforts to discover safer and more effective treatments for patients.

About EVER001

EVER001 (previously known as XNW1011) is a next-generation covalent reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor in development globally for the treatment of renal diseases. BTK is an essential component of the B-cell receptor signaling pathways that regulate the survival, activation, proliferation, and differentiation of B lymphocytes. Targeting BTK with small molecule inhibitors has been demonstrated to be an effective treatment option for B-cell lymphomas and autoimmune diseases. Under an exclusive licensing agreement with Sinovent Pharmaceuticals and SinoMab BioScience, Everest owns global rights to develop, produce and commercialize EVER001 for the treatment of renal diseases.

About Primary Membranous Nephropathy (pMN)

pMN is a common pathological type of nephrotic syndrome in adults, and its prevalence in China has been increasing, ranking second only to IgA nephropathy 1. There are approximately 2 million patients with pMN in China, and nearly 220,000 patients in the United States, Europe and Japan. There are no approved drugs for this indication worldwide. The current treatment goal is to improve remission rates, reduce high relapse rates, and minimize the risk of chronic toxicity caused by currently available treatments. More than one-third of pMN patients still progress to end-stage renal disease under current standards of care.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company’s core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.