Wall Street Insider Reports: Elon Musk’s Secret Weapon Could Power the Next Industrial Boom

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report released by former hedge fund manager Enrique Abeyta, a little-known supercomputer project inside Elon Musk’s empire may be the key to restoring America’s dominance in the next tech arms race: artificial intelligence.

Musk’s Dojo supercomputer was designed to process and train vision-based AI systems—software that can see, react, and make decisions on its own.

The custom-built chip behind Dojo is already estimated to be “six times more powerful than [Nvidia’s] best-selling chip,” Abeyta says. Its purpose? To train what Abeyta calls “AI that functions like the human brain,” using more than 160 billion video frames from Tesla vehicles every single day.

Built for More Than Just Cars

Although Dojo was developed to power Tesla’s upcoming Robotaxi fleet—a fully autonomous vehicle with no steering wheel or pedals—experts believe the real opportunity is much larger.

“This system can be used for any vision-based AI model,” said Abeyta. “Robotics, drones, healthcare… it’s all on the table.”

Morgan Stanley analysts agree. Their recent research suggests Dojo “can lay the foundation for vision-based AI models” across multiple industries.

And Musk himself confirmed that Dojo won’t stay in-house forever: “Dojo has the potential to become a sellable service that we would offer to other companies in the same way that Amazon Web Services offers web services.”

Government-Backed Acceleration

With AI now considered a strategic priority, Abeyta says the company working alongside Musk is “expecting to receive billions of dollars from the Trump administration.”

Trump’s executive order, “Removing Barriers to American AI Innovation,” aims to supercharge domestic AI infrastructure—and Abeyta believes this project is at the center of that effort.

“President Trump wants to make America the AI superpower of the world,” Abeyta said. “And this system may be one of the pillars that gets us there.”

August 1st: The Countdown Begins

According to Abeyta, Musk is planning to roll out the first major real-world deployment of this AI system on August 1st , when the next version of Tesla’s full self-driving software is expected to launch.

“That’s the date everything changes,” Abeyta says. “Once it’s out in the wild, this technology will be everywhere—news, social, financial media. The clock is ticking.”

About Enrique Abeyta

Enrique Abeyta is a former Wall Street hedge fund manager who oversaw up to $4 billion in assets. He outperformed the S&P 500 during the dot-com crash and 2008 crisis and now shares professional-grade research through his publication Breaking Profits, reaching readers across the country with insights on tech, policy, and emerging innovations.