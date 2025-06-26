Preventing Crashes and Saving Lives: Volvo Trucks Drives Safety with Industry-First Innovations

Greensboro, N.C., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volvo Trucks, one of the world’s largest commercial heavy-duty truck manufacturers, has a long-standing commitment to safety that can be traced back to 1959 to the time Volvo invented the three-point seat belt and gave the patent away for all to use.

That safety focus is evident in Volvo Trucks’ all-new VNL and VNR models - two next-generation heavy-duty trucks that offer a suite of digital and mechanical safety systems. Among industry firsts from Volvo Trucks: side curtain air bags for both the driver and the passenger, electronic parking brakes to avoid accidental roll aways, an automatic emergency call function, and a high strength steel cab with ultra-high strength steel reinforcements to protect occupants in case of an accident.

“We are very proud to introduce these safety features in North America because safety is in our Volvo DNA and at the heart of every truck we build,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “At Volvo Trucks, we have a vision for zero accidents, because it’s the only number that’s acceptable.”

Industry-First Safety Innovations:

Side Curtain Airbags: Raising the Bar for Rollovers

Volvo Trucks is the first heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America to offer integrated side curtain airbags as an option. This feature is designed to deploy in a rollover and protect both driver and passenger and is automatically triggered by cab tilt angle. Rollovers are among the most dangerous types of crashes, accounting for roughly half of all truck occupant fatalities and these airbags provide critical protection for both the driver and passenger.*

High-Strength Steel Cabs

Volvo leads the trucking industry as the only manufacturer to build every cab entirely from high-strength steel. The cabs are designed to absorb and deflect the energy of a crash while maintaining cab integrity to protect occupants, reducing the chance of injury. Volvo’s all-new VNL and VNR cabs use 33% more ultra-high strength hot stamped steel than previous generations, reinforcing key areas above driver and passenger doors to improve rollover protection. By using stronger materials more efficiently, Volvo enhances protection while keeping cab weight down.

E-Call: When Every Second Counts

In 2024, Volvo Trucks introduced another industry first for heavy-duty trucks - the E-Call emergency response system. In the event of a serious accident like a rollover or airbag deployment, the truck automatically calls 911 if SOS signal coverage is available, sharing its precise GPS location with first responders. This promotes faster response times, especially if the driver is unable to call for help. A driver can also manually activate E-Call in a medical emergency or precarious situation if they have the SOS call option.

Tackling Rollaways: New Electronic Parking Brake

Another safety feature is Volvo’s new electronic parking brake, standard on all new VNL and VNR models. The next-generation parking brake engages automatically if the truck is put in neutral and the driver door is opened. Auto-release occurs when the truck is placed in gear and the accelerator is pressed. If an accident occurs, the brake engages immediately and the transmission shifts into neutral to stabilize the truck.

Additional Safety Innovations:

Drivers of today’s heavy-duty trucks are supported by advanced safety systems including collision avoidance technology and pedestrian detection that act like an extra set of eyes. New collision avoidance technologies can detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists around the truck, at certain distances, helping prevent crashes before they happen. By combining radar and cameras, these systems alert drivers to potential hazards ahead and on either side of the vehicle. These innovations in the all-new VNL and VNR are expected to dramatically reduce the number of rear-end collisions.

“Everything we do - every innovation, every test, every improvement - is about people,” said Voorhoeve. “We don’t just build trucks. We build trust, safety, and a future where every road is a little bit safer.”

Facts: A Safer Future, Mile by Mile

Volvo invented the three-point safety belt in 1959 and gave the technology to the world. This feature is credited with saving millions of lives and Volvo was the first manufacturer to introduce it as a standard feature in heavy-duty trucks. Today, federal regulations require commercial vehicle drivers to buckle up.

*Source: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Motor Vehicle Crash Data Querying and Reporting

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America, visit the company website.

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at https://press.volvotrucks.us/.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Carlsson

Director Brand, Marketing & Communication

336.230.4788

cecilia.carlsson@volvo.com

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2024 approximately 134,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

Attachments