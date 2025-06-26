ugee Introduces the Sound Tailored for Those Creatives - the FreSound Inspiration Open Earbuds

Shenzhen, China, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ugee, once heralded as the creative trailblazer in digital art, is now stepping into the audio world with the debut of FreSound Inspiration Open Earbuds. Staying true to its mission of escorting creative expression, ugee keeps close connections with artists to explore more possibilities. This move marks another new chapter for ugee, empowering creatives by merging inspiration with technology to deliver the exclusive experience tailored for creative community.

Stay Connected with Sound around

FreSound stands out from the crowded market with its open-ear design. Unlike in-ear and over-ear devices, this feature lets outside sounds mix naturally with your favorite tunes, keeping you connected with your surroundings without sacrificing audio immersion. Especially for those who lead an dynamic, on-the-go lifestyle, the open-ear concept ensures that while every beat inspires you, safety remains paramount.





Comfy without Pressure over Time

For those creatives, wearing audio devices for an extended time is pretty common. From this, ugee stay uncompromising to pursue the comfort. Crafted from skin-friendly liquid silicone, the earbuds naturally fit ears, cradling them without feeling like they’re in the way. Weighing a mere 8.7g, it ensures that even during long listening sessions, one will barely notice them but the gentlest embrace. Whether immersed in creative tasks, engaged in a rigorous workout, or just moving around the city, these earbuds deliver lasting comfort and lingering aesthetic that reflects ugee’s artistic touch.





Expertly Tuned for Pure Audio & Art

True to ugee’s storied legacy of precision and creativity, the FreSound Inspiration Open Earbuds offer an exclusive HiFi experience expertly tuned by a dedicated team of audio specialists. Through the integration of a bespoke frequency response curve and advanced sound balance technology, these earbuds capture every nuance of your picked tracks - from the softest piano keys to the bold moments in a pop song, ensuring that the music not only fills your ears but also resonates with your very soul. Empowered by the 12mm biological diaphragm driver unit, FreSound breathes life into soundscapes, creating more dynamic and lifelike sound.

The FreSound Inspiration Open Earbuds are far more than just another audio gadget - they are a bold leap forward for ugee. By marrying the unmatched comfort with latest open-ear design and custom-built HiFi sound, these earbuds deliver an experience that is as reassuring as it is inspiring. With FreSound, ugee warmly welcome every creative spirit to join in on a new era where arts meet sounds, coming together to spark boundless inspiration.