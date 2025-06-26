Server Market to Reach USD 224.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by Surge in Cloud Infrastructure and Data Center Expansion | SNS Insider

Pune, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Server Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates the Server Market size was valued at USD 111.60 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 224.90 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.14% between 2024 and 2032.”

The U.S. Server Market was valued at USD 30.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 61.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.09% during 2024–2032.

Growth is driven by expanding cloud infrastructure, AI/ML workloads, and enterprise data center upgrades. Future demand will rise from edge computing, 5G deployment, and federal investments in secure digital infrastructure.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (ESC8000 G4, RS720A-E11-RS24U)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (UCS C220 M6 Rack Server, UCS X210c M6 Compute Node)

Dell Inc. (PowerEdge R760, PowerEdge T550)

FUJITSU (PRIMERGY RX2540 M7, PRIMERGY TX1330 M5)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (ProLiant DL380 Gen11, Apollo 6500 Gen10 Plus)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (FusionServer Pro 2298 V5, TaiShan 2280)

Inspur (NF5280M6, NF5468A5)

Intel Corporation (Server System M50CYP, Server Board S2600WF)

International Business Machines Corporation (Power S1022, z15 T02)

Lenovo (ThinkSystem SR650 V3, ThinkSystem ST650 V2)

NEC Corporation (Express5800 R120f-2E, Express5800 T120h)

Oracle Corporation (Server X9-2, SPARC T8-1)

Quanta Computer Inc. (QuantaGrid D52BQ-2U, QuantaPlex T42SP-2U)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (Altus XE2112, Tundra AP)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SuperServer 620P-TRT, BigTwin SYS-220BT-HNTR)

Nvidia Corporation (DGX H100, HGX H100)

Hitachi Vantara, LLC (Advanced Server DS220, Compute Blade 2500)

Server Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 111.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 224.90 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.14% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Product (Rack, Blade, Tower, Micro, Open Compute Project)



• By Channel (Direct, Reseller, Systems integrator, Others)



• By End Use (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Energy, Others) Key Growth Drivers Rising demand for data centers and cloud computing is significantly driving the expansion of the global server market landscape

By Product: Rack Segment Dominated, Open Compute Project Fastest Growing

The rack server segment held the largest market share of more than 51% in 2023 due to its versatility, space efficiency, and traditional usage across a broad range of data centers. Rack servers, the backbone of cloud data centers with high-density setups, modular upgrades, and easy maintenance.

The Open Compute Project is poised for the fastest growth during 2024–2032, with enterprises and hyperscale providers converging on open-source hardware standards. Ideal for their efficiency, flexibility, and affordability, OCP servers are quickly being adopted for modern data centers where rapid customization and deployment are essential.

By Channel: Direct Dominated, Reseller, Fastest Growing

Direct segment dominated the server market in 2023 and accounted for 44% of revenue share in 2023, mainly by big enterprises with custom configuration, long-term contract, and OEM technical support in a direct manner. This channel provides improved pricing, security , and service contracts.

The reseller segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2024–2032, owing to increased traction from SMEs for bundled services, value-added solutions, and localized support. Resellers also serve as an important link between global OEMs and regional end-users by providing integration and after-sales services.

By End Use: IT & Telecom Dominated, BFSI Fastest Growing

Due to the enormous server deployments necessary to enable cloud infrastructure, network virtualization, and digital communication platforms, the IT & Telecom sector held the largest market share in 2023 and prevailed in revenue share. These sectors require scalable computing power to process large volumes of customer data, onboarding, and real-time traffic.

The BFSI segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032, driven by digital banking, financial transactions over the internet, and the increasing need for cybersecurity. To provide secure access to data around the clock, financial institutions are going for exclusive server investments, enabling exceptional server performance and real-time processing.





Regional Insights: North America Dominated, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America dominated the server market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to the large cloud providers, strong IT infrastructure, along high data centre density of the U.S. and Canada. There are also government digitization initiatives and, of course, the tech-driven enterprises, which further strengthen the demand.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest CAGR during 2024–2032. The growth in the region is driven by digital transformation in developing countries, 5G rollout, and hyperscale data centre expansions, primarily in China, India , and Southeast Asia.

