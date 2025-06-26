Minerals Technologies Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call on July 25, 2025

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) (“MTI”) announced today that it will release results for its second quarter ended June 29, 2025, on Thursday, July 24, 2025, after the market close. MTI will host a conference call on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss these results.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast and presentation materials on MTI’s Investor Relations page and pre-register for the webcast at any time using this link.

For U.S.-based participants, the dial-in phone number for the conference call is +1 877-270-2148 and the conference ID is Minerals Technologies. For participants based outside the U.S., the dial-in number is +1 412-902-6510.

A replay of the call will be available from 2 p.m. ET, July 25, 2025 through 2 p.m. ET, December 25, 2025. Please click here to listen to the replay.

About Minerals Technologies Inc.

New York-based Minerals Technologies Inc. is a leading, technology-driven specialty minerals company that develops, produces, and markets a broad range of mineral and mineral-based products, related systems, and services. MTI serves globally a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including household, food and pharmaceutical, paper, packaging, automotive, construction, and environmental. The company reported global sales of $2.1 billion in 2024. For further information, please visit our website at www.mineralstech.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Lydia Kopylova

lydia.kopylova@mineralstech.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Heise

stephanie.heise@mineralstech.com