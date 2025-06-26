Mamma + Bebis Named “Overall Health Service Company of the Year” In 2025 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that Mamma + Bebis , providers of Scandinavian inspired birth and newborn care services, have been selected as “Overall Health Service Company of the Year” award in their 5th annual awards program.

Mamma + Bebis provides maternity and newborn concierge services, including overnight newborn care, sleep coaching, pregnancy, birth and postpartum support for parents and their newborns. Inspired by the Scandinavian principles of coziness and wellbeing - Hygge - the company supports the transition into parenthood through personalized care and holistic support.

A team of certified birth and postpartum doulas provides two antepartum visits and are available when labor starts until birth, and then a follow-up postpartum visit. Doulas also provide support throughout pregnancy via phone, text, email, and visits. The day support postpartum package is available after the baby arrives and includes breastfeeding support, newborn education and baby care. Doulas also offer classes and consultations in Childbirth Education, Nursery Preparation, Newborn Essentials, Breastfeeding Basics, Managing Multiples and more.

Overnight newborn care supports families after birth. Team members help establish healthy sleep patterns for parents and babies. Services include breastfeeding support, teaching parents how to make a hygge swaddle, and establishing a safe sleep environment. Once infants are at least 12 lbs. and eight weeks, teams can help babies transition to a sleep coaching routine while helping with bottle feedings, cleaning and light baby laundry while the baby sleeps overnight. Sleep Coaching consultations includes a phone consult, individualized written plan, and unlimited text and email communication for six months. In addition, a new virtual weekly parent support group allows our birth and postpartum doula families to connect via Zoom all over the country and receive 24/7 text support with our expert doula case manager.

“I’m so honored to accept this award from Baby Innovation. I created the platform after experiencing my own difficult first pregnancy and lacking many supportive resources. My Scandinavian roots help me to prioritize that special feeling of a cozy home as the foundation to health and wellbeing,” said Kate Wallace, founder of Mamma + Bebis. “I believe that all parents deserve the support of a team of experts in the coziness of their own home over a cup of delicious coffee and pastries to help comfortably transition into new parenthood.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over 19 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Mamma + Bebis provides a gentle approach to doula care and sleep coaching that results in a happy baby and more comfortable and confident new parents. Doula care offers both emotional and physical support during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum. This empowering birth experience creates a positive and informed journey from the very beginning,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Mamma + Bebis helps to establish a healthy routine for babies that sets the foundation for success as they grow and mature. We’re proud to award them ‘Overall Health Service Company of the Year!’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

The company donates a percentage of profits to local community doula non-profit organizations that provide education and support for doulas and families in need across the country. Mamma + Bebis originated in Boston, but has grown to support families across the United States.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Mamma + Bebis

In Scandinavia, that special feeling of a cozy home or "hygge" is the foundation to health and wellbeing. We strive to bring this cozy, cared-for feeling to you through birth, postpartum and newborn services. Our goal? To help you feel comfortable, confident, and relaxed when your baby arrives.

We believe that raising happy, healthy babies and children requires just the right amount of feeding, sleeping, and playing "lagom", or contentment. We also believe that creating as natural a nursery environment as possible creates a healthier environment for babies to grow and thrive, and we are happy to assist families in selecting organic and natural toys and baby products for their little ones.

Our team of exceptional doulas are here to ensure that your transition to parenthood is seamless and supported. We hope to make our visit comforting, educational, and rewarding for both you and your baby.

With doulas throughout the East Coast, and now in most major cities across the United States.

