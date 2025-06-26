WillScot Named as Presenting Sponsor of Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix in Partnership with Penske Entertainment Corp.

PHOENIX, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation (“WillScot” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WSC), North America’s leading provider of temporary space solutions, announced its support of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix as a presenting sponsor of the upcoming event, in partnership with Penske Entertainment Corp.

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “As a leading provider of complete, turnkey space solutions for large-scale events, we are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix and the preferred temporary space supplier for NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) races for the 2025-2027 seasons, through our partnership with Penske Entertainment Corp.” Boswell added, “This sponsorship and our collaborative partnership demonstrate our commitment to providing innovative space solutions to support professional event operations across North America, delivering a seamless event experience to event organizers, partners, and attendees.”

The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot returns to Nashville Superspeedway Labor Day weekend. For the event, WillScot will provide temporary space to support event operations and elevate the fan experience. This includes a Fan Zone installation near the Nashville Superspeedway, comprised of a two-story WillScot FLEX® modular building with an observation viewing deck, a FLEX® modular beverage bar, and other innovative space solutions for fans to enjoy.

“We are excited to welcome WillScot to our championship weekend celebration in Nashville,” said Anne Fischgrund, President of the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix. “With their support of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and desire to expand their reach across our region, WillScot is the perfect partner for us. In addition, WillScot’s ability to support a wide range of event needs with their temporary space solutions will help enhance and support the overall experience for our event organizers, partners, and fans at Nashville Superspeedway.”

As the presenting sponsor, WillScot encourages fans to use a special ticket discount code, WILLSCOT10 at https://am.ticketmaster.com/nss/buy, to receive a discounted price when purchasing tickets. Single-day tickets will go on sale July 9, with weekend packages available now, as well as weekend seating packages, premium viewing and hospitality options along with camping are now available online. The Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix presented by WillScot has captivated race fans in Middle Tennessee since 2021 and it continues to serve as a keystone event for the Nashville area. More information about the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix can be found by visiting www.musiccitygp.com.

About WillScot

Listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol “WSC,” WillScot is the premier provider of highly innovative and turnkey space solutions in North America. The Company’s comprehensive range of products includes modular office complexes, mobile offices, classrooms, temporary restrooms, portable storage containers, protective buildings and climate-controlled units, and clearspan structures, as well as a curated selection of furnishings, appliances, and other supplementary services, ensuring turnkey solutions for its customers. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operating from a network of approximately 260 branch locations and additional drop lots across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, WillScot’s business services are essential for diverse customer segments spanning all sectors of the economy.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Media inquiries:

Juliana Welling

Juliana.Welling@willscot.com

Investor inquiries:

Charlie Wohlhuter

investors@willscot.com