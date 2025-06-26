Lexbe Launches Strategic Case Insights Report: A Groundbreaking Update to Lexbe Pilot GenAI for Litigation Teams

Austin, TX, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexbe, a leader in GenAI-powered eDiscovery and digital forensics, is proud to announce a transformative update to its industry leading GenAI solution. Lexbe Pilot GenAI: the Strategic Insights Report, is a fully automated case intelligence feature that delivers comprehensive litigation analysis in under five minutes, with the simple click of a button.

“Lexbe Pilot helps us understand exactly what we have in the case documents, the evidence, timeline, and entities, in a fraction of the time of our previous process,” said Paul Capua, Founding Attorney at Capua Law. “I can’t imagine litigating cases without it.”

Powered by an advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture, Lexbe Pilot AI enables legal professionals to ask case-specific questions and receive meaningful, grounded responses directly from the entire case repository. The new Strategic Insights button takes this a step further—generating a fully composed executive summary, timeline of key events, entity list, and fact-and-issue matrix, all with citations to the underlying evidence.

“Legal teams need more than just search, they need practical and actionable understanding of the relevant evidence,” said Gene Albert, Chief Executive Officer at Lexbe. “With our new Strategic Insights Report, attorneys can walk into meetings, hearings, or mediation with a complete command of the facts, generated automatically from all the documents in their case.”

The Strategic Insights Report includes:

Executive Summary – A narrative briefing of key facts and causation

Event Timeline – Chronological mapping of relevant dates and decisions

Entity Index – Auto-identified people, organizations, and roles

Issues & Facts Matrix – Core factual disputes linked to source material

Rapid Output – Full report generated in under 5 minutes

This innovation is ideal for case assessment, motion practice, trial preparation, and expert witness briefings. It dramatically reduces the time and cost of manual analysis, while increasing accuracy and strategic visibility.

“This is what GenAI was meant to do,” Albert added. “It’s like having a case analyst, a paralegal, and a litigation associate working for you 24/7 directly inside your eDiscovery platform.”

To experience the future of litigation intelligence, request a personalized demo of Lexbe Pilot AI at www.lexbe.com. Download a sample Lexbe Pilot strategic insights report here.

About Lexbe

Founded in 2006, Lexbe provides cloud-based, GenAI-powered eDiscovery and digital forensics solutions purpose-built for complex litigation. The Lexbe eDiscovery Platform offers industry-leading processing speed, scalability, and advanced AI features to help litigation teams uncover the truth faster. For more information visit www.lexbe.com.

