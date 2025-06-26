NHL Player Backs TUK Developments in Bold Move to Tackle Toronto’s Rental Crisis

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A current NHL defenseman has quietly stepped into the world of real estate, teaming up with TUK Developments Inc. to help address Toronto’s deepening rental housing shortage. While the player has chosen to remain anonymous for now, this partnership marks a significant step in bridging purpose-driven investment with high-profile backing.

Together with TUK Developments, the NHL veteran is supporting a series of multi-residential developments designed to expand sustainable, accessible rental housing across the GTA. At the heart of this collaboration is a long-standing personal connection: the player and Jordan Alexander King, Co-Founder of TUK Developments, first played hockey together over 15 years ago and are now combining their talents off the ice to drive real change in the city they both care about.

“This partnership has grown out of trust, aligned values, and a shared commitment to helping solve Toronto’s housing challenges,” said Jordan King. “We’re thrilled to have the backing of an active NHL player who brings not just capital, but also conviction to the work we’re doing. While we’re keeping names private for now, we’re excited to share more as things evolve."





This marks a broader initiative by TUK to welcome professional athletes and public figures into the realm of real estate investment — helping them build stable, tax-efficient portfolios while contributing to positive social impact.

“More and more athletes and entertainers are looking beyond the headlines, they want to invest in projects that matter,” King added. “We’re giving them a way to do just that while helping tackle one of the most pressing issues facing Canadian cities today.”

TUK Developments specializes in converting underutilized properties into multi-unit rental housing. With a growing portfolio that includes laneway homes, multiplex conversions, and infill developments, the firm is focused on building long-term value for both communities and investors.

Supporting this mission is Co-Founder Evan Ungar, a former Guinness World Record holder whose performance-driven mindset is fueling TUK’s rapid growth.

As more projects come online and the firm continues to scale, TUK plans to reveal additional details about this NHL-backed partnership and others currently in the pipeline.

About TUK Developments Inc.

TUK Developments Inc. is a privately held real estate investment and development firm founded by Jordan King and Evan Ungar. Specializing in infill and multi- residential projects, TUK unlocks the full potential of underutilized properties while generating strong investor returns and long-lasting community value throughout Ontario.

