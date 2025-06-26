Earth Systems Launches New Remote Sensing and AI Solutions Service

West Palm Beach, FL, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Systems (West Palm Beach, FL) announced today the launch of its Remote Sensing and AI Solutions service. The service will specialize in delivering advanced geospatial intelligence through the integration of satellite and aerial remote sensing and artificial intelligence.

Earth Systems will use satellite imagery from a variety of sensors and spatial resolutions to analyze large geographic areas and monitor changes over time, enabling the team to conduct broad-scale assessments and high-frequency temporal analyses, tailored to clients’ specific needs.

In addition to high-resolution imagery, Earth Systems now will be able to apply cutting-edge AI and machine learning techniques to extract actionable information from complex datasets. These methods will enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and repeatability of analyses, allowing the team to detect patterns, classify land cover, monitor environmental conditions, and identify changes with precision.

"The AI revolution is transforming how businesses use data, turning vast amounts of information into actionable insights for clients," said Rick Ofsanko, founder of Earth Systems. "With Earth Systems' Remote Sensing and AI Solutions, we will deliver scalable, data-driven insights that empower decision-making across environmental and resource management. We are proud to be a pioneer of AI in the environmental engineering industry."

Key features will include:

Multi-resolution Satellite Analysis: Integration of high-, moderate-, and low-resolution imagery to balance detail and coverage of areas of interest

Time-Series Monitoring: Repeated observations to track trends, detect anomalies, and assess impacts over time

AI/ML-Driven Analytics: Automated classification, object detection, and predictive modeling

Targeted Applications: Tailored solutions that address specific operational, regulatory, or research objectives

Earth Systems’ new capabilities will be applicable for land and resource management, oil and gas exploration, environmental monitoring, water and coastal management, mining, and due diligence.

About the Earth Systems family of companies

Earth Systems is a leading environmental consulting firm committed to providing innovative, science-driven solutions to clients in the homebuilding, infrastructure, energy, and development industries. With its partners Bio-Tech Consulting, Envirotactics, EnviroTrac and Spangler Environmental, Earth Systems delivers a full spectrum of environmental consulting and engineering, regulatory compliance, ecological, and remediation services throughout the United States.

[https://earthsys.net]