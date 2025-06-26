Mercado Libre Named One of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2025

Montevideo, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TIME has released its annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. Not only is Mercado Libre the only Latin American company on the list, this year it’s recognized as the dominant retailer in the Titan category signaling the company’s global significance.

Since its founding over 25 years ago, Mercado Libre has become a dominant force in the region. In recent years the company has seen rapid growth, surpassing 100 million unique buyers in its e-commerce segment.

The company’s fintech arm, Mercado Pago, has processed nearly $200 billion in payments throughout the region in 2024, with over 60 million active monthly users leveraging its banking application. This growth is intrinsically linked to its commitment to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing essential tools to expand their market reach. Notably, in Brazil alone, Mercado Pago extended credit to 22 million small businesses last year, half of them first-time borrowers, marking a significant step toward greater financial inclusion. Across the region, Mercado Pago has granted $24 billion in credit to SMEs and entrepreneurs, fueling economic growth.

Mercado Libre's impact also extends to sustainability and workforce development. The company started the year with a team of 84,000 people and will add nearly 28,000 new positions, surpassing 112,000 employees by the end of 2025, with a long-term development perspective. Nearly half of its workforce is women and an overwhelming 93% of employees feel their managers are inclusive. Mercado Libre also operates the region's largest fleet of electric vehicles, reflecting its dedication to sustainable logistics infrastructure. With a mission of democratizing commerce and financial services, Mercado Livre has been a key driver of development in Latin America for 25 years as the main source of income for 1.8 million families in the region.

"Being named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Sean Summers, Chief Marketing Officer of Mercado Libre. "This recognition highlights our commitment to fostering economic development and financial inclusion across Latin America. Even after 25 years of growth, we continue to see large opportunities ahead of us, driving significant market share gains and highlighting our position as the leading e-commerce and fintech player in Latin America. Looking ahead, the investments we are making are central to our ability to continue delivering outstanding results and building a business with much greater scale in the long run."

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 105 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

See the full list here: https://time.com/collections/time100-companies-2025/



About Mercado Libre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre, Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) is the leading company in e-commerce and financial technology in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and offline. Mercado Libre looks to facilitate access to commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture to transform the lives of millions of people in the region. More information at http://investor.mercadolibre.com/





