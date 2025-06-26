Nixol Supplement Announces Targeted UK and Ireland Launch of Once-Daily Capsule for Natural Weight Balance Support

London, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In This Release, You’ll Discover:

The official UK and Ireland availability of Nixol Capsules

What’s inside the once-daily natural formulation

Who Nixol is intended for and its role in wellness routines

Launch Overview: Nixol Now Shipping in the United Kingdom and Ireland

Nixol, a plant-based food supplement supporting healthy weight balance, is now officially available to consumers in the United Kingdom and Ireland. This regionally focused launch marks the initial phase of market entry for a product designed to meet the needs of adults seeking structured metabolic support through natural, once-daily supplementation.

Nixol Capsules deliver a vegan-friendly, non-GMO blend of ingredients aimed at supporting balanced energy levels and weight management goals without reliance on synthetic additives or harsh stimulants. The product’s debut in these two territories reflects the brand’s deliberate strategy to align with regulatory best practices and ensure direct access to informed customer service and product education.

This strategic entry into the UK and Ireland comes amid rising consumer demand for clean-label wellness products that emphasize safety, transparency, and simplicity. By limiting initial distribution to these markets, Nixol maintains close oversight of product feedback and delivery standards, laying a foundation for future scaling

What’s Inside: Transparency Behind the Nixol Formula

Each serving of Nixol contains a carefully selected combination of naturally derived ingredients, with nutritional values clearly stated per European food supplement regulations.

Ingredients per Capsule (Daily Dose):

Apple cider vinegar extract – 100 mg : Traditionally associated with digestive support and appetite regulation, apple cider vinegar may aid in balancing internal pH levels and reducing cravings for sugar-rich foods. It is often used to promote satiety and smoother digestion.

: Traditionally associated with digestive support and appetite regulation, apple cider vinegar may aid in balancing internal pH levels and reducing cravings for sugar-rich foods. It is often used to promote satiety and smoother digestion. Guarana extract (Paullinia cupana) – 100 mg : A caffeine-containing botanical native to the Amazon, guarana contributes to sustained energy and mental alertness. It is also recognized for its role in thermogenesis, potentially supporting fat metabolism.

: A caffeine-containing botanical native to the Amazon, guarana contributes to sustained energy and mental alertness. It is also recognized for its role in thermogenesis, potentially supporting fat metabolism. Inulin powder from Jerusalem artichoke – 100 mg : A prebiotic fiber that helps nurture healthy gut flora, inulin plays a significant role in supporting gastrointestinal wellness and enhancing the body’s ability to absorb key nutrients from food.

: A prebiotic fiber that helps nurture healthy gut flora, inulin plays a significant role in supporting gastrointestinal wellness and enhancing the body’s ability to absorb key nutrients from food. L-Glutamine – 50 mg : An amino acid vital for maintaining the integrity of the gut lining, L-glutamine supports cellular repair and energy production. It may also assist with controlling cravings and supporting post-exercise recovery.

: An amino acid vital for maintaining the integrity of the gut lining, L-glutamine supports cellular repair and energy production. It may also assist with controlling cravings and supporting post-exercise recovery. L-Leucine – 50 mg : As one of the three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), leucine is linked to muscle preservation during caloric deficits. It supports lean body composition, especially during wellness routines that incorporate physical activity.

: As one of the three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), leucine is linked to muscle preservation during caloric deficits. It supports lean body composition, especially during wellness routines that incorporate physical activity. Zinc (citrate) – 14 mg (140% NRV) : Zinc contributes to a variety of metabolic processes, including carbohydrate and fat metabolism, while supporting immune health. It may play a role in regulating leptin and ghrelin—hormones associated with hunger and satiety.

: Zinc contributes to a variety of metabolic processes, including carbohydrate and fat metabolism, while supporting immune health. It may play a role in regulating leptin and ghrelin—hormones associated with hunger and satiety. Chromium (picolinate) – 40 μg (100% NRV): Chromium supports normal blood glucose levels and insulin function. It is frequently included in weight wellness supplements due to its potential to help stabilize energy and reduce cravings for refined carbohydrates.

The capsule shell is made from hydroxypropylmethylcellulose (HPMC), a plant-derived material suitable for vegans. Anti-caking agent (E470b) is included to maintain capsule structure and stability.

These synergistic ingredients are combined to promote metabolic efficiency, digestive comfort, and energy balance as part of a clean, once-daily approach to weight maintenance.

Intended Use and Audience

Nixol is a food supplement intended for healthy adults aged 18 and over who are:

Seeking natural support for weight balance

Interested in plant-based, clean-label supplements

Looking for simple, once-daily nutritional solutions

Not currently pregnant, breastfeeding, or managing acute medical conditions

As with any supplement, consumers are advised to consult a healthcare professional before use, particularly if taking medications or managing preexisting conditions. Nixol is not recommended for children, and the product should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet.

Safety and Usage Information

Nixol is designed for daily oral use. The recommended intake is one capsule per day, taken with a large glass of water, ideally 15–30 minutes before or during a main meal. Capsules should not be chewed. If swallowing is difficult, the capsule can be opened and its contents mixed with water.

Do not exceed the stated daily dose. If a dose is missed, users should not double up the following day. Side effects are rare but may include dry mouth in isolated cases. Nixol does not interfere with driving ability or the contraceptive pill.

The product is manufactured in accordance with applicable food safety and hygiene standards, using non-GMO and additive-free materials wherever possible. The company behind Nixol emphasizes transparency in manufacturing and clear labeling for consumer confidence.

Geographic Scope and Service Commitment

At launch, Nixol is available exclusively within the United Kingdom and Ireland. This phased rollout supports direct-to-consumer access with a focus on transparency and logistical readiness.

The company has structured its logistics around timely shipping (within two business days) and multilingual support. English- and German-speaking customer service agents are available via email and hotline. The brand does not support telephone ordering but remains responsive to consumer inquiries about existing orders.

Return Address (for authorized returns only): Return Address: Nixol, Wittevrouwen 21, 1358 CD Almere, Netherlands

Contact:

Email: mail@buynixol.com

Customer Service Hotline: +49 89 541 953 86 / 0211 4187 3025

Service Hours: Monday–Friday, 08:00–18:00 CET

About Nixol

Nixol is a natural food supplement developed to support adults with daily metabolic and nutritional balance. Built around clean-label principles and produced in alignment with GMP safety protocols, Nixol is free from synthetic stimulants, added sugars, and artificial preservatives.

Each capsule combines plant-based compounds with trace nutrients recognized for their role in supporting normal metabolism, digestion, and energy levels. As a once-daily product, Nixol is positioned to complement a healthy lifestyle without introducing complexity or chemical burden.

This initial market release is intentionally limited to the UK and Ireland, with further expansion planned pending performance metrics and regulatory review. No promotional offers, bundles, or incentives are currently being offered.

All statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact: