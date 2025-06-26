PharmaCorp to Acquire Pharmacy in Western Canada

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. (“PharmaCorp” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated June 24, 2025, it has agreed to acquire from arm’s length vendors (the “Vendors”) a 100% interest in a PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacy business located in Western Canada (the “Acquisition”). The purchase price for the Acquisition is $2,400,000, subject to customary adjustments (the “Purchase Price”), which will be paid using cash on hand. The Purchase Price is subject to a net asset value adjustment as of the closing date. The Acquisition is expected to close on or about July 31, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. No finder’s fee is payable in respect of the Acquisition.

“This transaction reflects the strength of our strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada and our disciplined acquisition strategy,” said Alan Simpson, Executive Chair of PharmaCorp. “We continue to see strong opportunities to grow our platform. We are encouraged by the emerging opportunities and intend to remain active on the acquisition front in the months ahead.”

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp currently operates three PharmaChoice bannered pharmacies in Canada and will continue to acquire PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies as they come to market in conjunction with its strategic alliance agreement with PharmaChoice Canada. The Corporation will also acquire independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

