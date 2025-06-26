Healing by Design: How Julie Zook is Rethinking the Architecture of Care

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital design isn’t just about aesthetics, it can affect how quickly a nurse reaches a patient, how comfortable families feel, and how safely clinicians deliver care. At the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Assistant Professor of Architecture Julie Zook studies these dynamics to help shape hospitals that function better for everyone inside them.

Zook’s research focuses on how hospital layouts impact everything from infection control and staff efficiency to patient outcomes and emotional well-being. A trained sociologist turned architectural researcher, Zook brings a rare perspective to healthcare architecture by blending a deep understanding of human behavior with data-driven spatial analysis.

“When I walk into a hospital, I see how people move, where decisions happen, and what’s supporting or hindering care,” Zook said. “Design isn’t neutral. It can either solve problems or create them.”

Working alongside architects, engineers, and healthcare professionals, Zook uses computational tools and user-centered design methods to influence hospital design projects across the United States and Asia. Her research uncovers spatial strategies that reduce infection risk, streamline staff workflow, and improve patient experiences, bringing together architecture and public health to create more effective care environments.

A recent short video from the School of Architecture offers a glimpse into Zook's approach:

In the video, Zook explains that some of the best solutions in hospital design come from “crossing boundaries,” collaborating across disciplines, sectors, and perspectives. “Our built environments shape our behavior, and that has direct consequences for care,” she said.

Zook’s work reflects the School of Architecture’s mission to train students as socially engaged designers and problem-solvers. Through her research and teaching, she is helping build a new generation of architects who think not just about form, but about function and care.

