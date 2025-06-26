RIPPLECOIN Mining releases a high-yield free cloud mining plan for 2025, supporting global users to remotely start daily passive income

Houston, Texas, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global crypto investors are increasingly paying attention to the "low-risk, high-efficiency" passive income model, RIPPLECOIN Mining today officially launched a new cloud mining high-yield plan for 2025. The plan covers mainstream crypto assets such as BTC, DOGE, and XRP, with flexible contract periods and a starting amount as low as $100. New users can also get a $15 computing power experience quota when they register. There is no equipment or technical threshold required, and you can start the remote mining process and realize automatic daily income.

Anne Watson, a spokesperson for RIPPLECOIN Mining, said: "The release of this new plan marks that cloud mining has shifted from a high-threshold era to a digital value-added channel that everyone can participate in. We hope to help more users truly use blockchain technology to create a stable cash flow, rather than just a hype object."

Program highlights: multi-currency support and full-process transparent experience

The cloud mining program launched by RIPPLECOIN Mining has been upgraded in terms of user participation and system configuration flexibility. The specific highlights are as follows:

Flexible participation in multiple currencies: The platform supports mainstream digital assets including USDT-TRC20, BTC, XRP, ETH, USDC, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, etc. Users can make free payments according to their position preferences;

Diverse contract terms: Provide different cycle configurations such as 7 days, 15 days, 30 days, and 60 days to meet the diversified needs from short-term trials to medium- and long-term profit layout;

No equipment investment required: Users do not need to purchase mining machines or bear the cost of electricity operation and maintenance. They only need to select contracts online to participate in remote cloud computing power leasing;

Compliance and security double guarantee: The platform adopts a dual encryption mechanism and combines a decentralized asset custody system to fully protect user funds and data security.

Three steps to start remote cloud mining process

Users only need to complete the following three steps to quickly access the global cloud mining network through RIPPLECOIN Mining:

Register an account: Visit the official website to complete the registration process. New users will immediately receive a free computing power quota worth $15, which can be used for trial operation experience.

Choose a contract: The platform provides a variety of cloud computing power contract solutions, covering different currencies and term configurations, to meet the diverse needs of beginners to professional investors.

Start mining: The system automatically allocates computing power resources. Users can view daily income in real time through the web page or App. The platform automatically completes settlement and income distribution every day.

Potential income profit table

Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Earnings Total Revenue $100 2Days $5 $100 + $10 $500 5Days $6 $500 + $30 $1,200 9Days $13 $1,200 + $149 $2,700 13Days $39 $2,700 + $504 $7,700 20Days $117 $7,700 + $2,340 $16,770 26Days $270 $16,770 + $7,020 $87,000 15Days $1740 $87,000 + $26,100

With this fully automatic, zero-maintenance process, users can remotely participate in mainstream cryptocurrency mining and obtain continuous returns without purchasing any mining machines or having a technical background.

Platform background and global layout:

RIPPLECOIN Mining was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in the UK. It is one of the world's leading compliant cloud computing platforms. With years of technical accumulation and international operation experience, the platform has deployed multiple green energy data centers in Canada, Northern Europe, Singapore and other regions, serving more than 9.5 million users in more than 190 countries and regions. The platform always adheres to user safety and stable income as the core, continuously optimizes the mining experience, and is committed to building a global integrated decentralized computing network.

Looking forward to the second half of 2025, RIPPLECOIN Mining will further expand its green infrastructure and AI scheduling system, promote cloud mining to a new stage in sustainable energy utilization and automated mining management, and provide global users with a more efficient, secure and transparent digital asset value-added channel.

Official website: https://ripplecoinmining.com

Official contact email: info@ripplecoinmining.com

App download portal: https://ripplecoinmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Contact: Anne Watson, Head of R&D

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment invitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and may result in loss of funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.