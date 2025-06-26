SF-Based GoGoGrandparent Experiences Record High Growth in Transportation Programs for Aging Adults in Oakland, Berkeley and San Leandro with No or Low Cost Ride Services

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGoGrandparent , the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently, announced today record growth across its programs in Oakland, Berkeley, and San Leandro. To date, seniors have taken almost 14,000 rides in the Bay Area through these subsidized city programs using GoGo services.

In the City of Oakland, GoGo’s program has experienced 450% growth in the last year. Subsidized rides are booked at a call center staffed 24/7, and anyone 70 years of age or older who lives in Oakland or Piedmont, CA, is auto-enrolled.

In the City of Berkeley, GoGo’s program experienced 173% growth in the last year; Berkeley Rides for Senior and the Disabled partnered with GoGo to provide no-cost Uber and Lyft rides.

In the City of San Leandro, GoGo's FLEX RIDES On Demand program has experienced 67% growth in the last year. The partnership, which began in 2020, provides subsidized Uber rides for qualifying residents aged 70 and older or those who are East Bay Paratransit Certified. For just $4 per ride, members receive transportation services 24/7 throughout San Leandro and 14 surrounding cities, with GoGo covering up to $20 of the remaining cost.

“We have a growing aging population that still needs to leave their home and go to important appointments, but are no longer safely able to do so,” said Ana Bagtas, director of the City of Oakland’s Aging and Adult Services division. “Many can’t use smartphones to order rides and need extra help getting in and out of a vehicle and storing their walkers or wheelchairs. GoGoGrandparent has been an invaluable resource for our aging and disabled residents with subsidized rides that are specifically catered to this often overlooked demographic.”

“We have seen triple digit growth in some of these cities for a number of reasons - seniors want to live independently in their homes as long as possible, but are no longer able to drive themselves to medical appointments, grocery stores, religious services or local community centers and don’t have immediate family nearby to provide them rides everyday,” said Justin Boogaard, GoGoGrandparent co-founder and CEO. “For seniors on fixed incomes who are eligible for low or no cost rides, GoGo’s initiatives with these cities fill an important gap in care and help keep seniors safe while staying connected to their community.”

To order a ride, seniors in these areas simply call GoGo at (855) 464-6872 - there is no need for a smartphone or app. GoGo integrates local and national transportation providers to provide services and importantly screens drivers ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are accessible, and drivers are willing to assist riders as needed (for instance, with walkers or wheelchairs).

In addition to transportation, GoGoGrandparent also provides delivery, care and home services. Learn more at gogograndparent.com .

About GoGoGrandparent

GoGoGrandparent provides the first on-demand ride, delivery and care services designed to help aging adults continue to live independently. Clients select GoGo’s suite of 24/7 concierge services including rides, meal delivery, grocery shopping, house cleaning, medication delivery, companions, pet services and more via a simple phone call, no smartphone or app required. GoGo works with partners including Uber, Instacart, DoorDash, TaskRabbit, Walmart, Amazon, and Care.com, vetting drivers, vehicles and companions to make sure they can accommodate the needs of seniors. Built in 2016 and inspired by the CEO’s grandmother, GoGo is relied upon by hundreds of thousands of people and available in all 50 states as well as Canada and Australia. Learn more at gogograndparent.com .

Media contact:

Kerry Metzdorf

Big Swing

kerry@big-swing.com

978-609-0766

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96204c02-b6ff-42b1-bbbc-79d41e070664