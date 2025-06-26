SOLUM – Announcing Aggressive Market Expansion in North America

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Emerging Market Leader in U.S. Smart Retail and Key Verticals

SOLUM is rapidly solidifying its position as a dominant player in the U.S. Smart Retail sector, powered by its integrated suite of cutting-edge AI-enabled Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. In addition to retail, SOLUM is also expanding into other key verticals such as healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, and transportation, underscoring the broadening relevance and adoption of its technology solutions across different enterprises.

Strategic Differentiation and Geopolitical Alignment

SOLUM stands out among its competitors as the only major ESL manufacturer without ties to Chinese entities, positioning itself as a trusted partner for businesses navigating a dynamic geopolitical environment. SOLUM’s IoT infrastructure is both safe and secure, insulating it as global concerns over IoT vulnerabilities grow.

The global tech landscape has increasingly become a battleground for playing out geopolitical tensions. The United States in particular has taken steps to mitigate risks associated with Chinese-made technologies, including imposing sanctions and export restrictions on Chinese tech giants like Huawei. SOLUM has pivoted a portion of its manufacturing operations to Mexico to proactively position itself for long-term stability. SOLUM’s emphasis on transparency, data integrity, and forward-thinking approach to global trade, aligns with both U.S. priorities and supports companies as they future-proof their end-to-end operations.

Expansion

SOLUM is a critical supplier of ESL technology to some of the largest retailers in the United States and globally, providing a mature and innovative capability which streamlines operations, promotes efficiencies, and can lead to lower costs. Loblaws, Canada’s largest grocery store chain, is one of SOLUM’s newest partners, and a prime example of the scale and momentum around its expanding North American presence. In fact, SOLUM recently secured a project with one of the largest retailers in the United States and is anticipating significant revenue growth over the next year.

Amid rising concerns over inflation and high grocery prices, solutions like SOLUM’s can reduce operational costs for businesses and drive down prices for consumers. ESL technologies also modernize the shopping experience, allowing retailers to better monitor their store operations, stocks, and customer demand while streamlining the experience for customers.

SOLUM is also committed to organic growth, and has expanded its footprint into the healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, and logistics sectors. This strategic diversification speaks to the growing demand for ESL technology and advanced IoT underpinned by AI, and Solum’s best in class offerings.

About SOLUM

SOLUM is a leading provider of electronic shelf label solutions, offering cutting-edge technology to revolutionize retail operations. Their innovative products and solutions are designed to enhance store management, customer engagement, and overall productivity.