US Tariffs on the Medical Industry Analysis Report 2025 | While Larger Firms Might Adapt with Diversified Sourcing or Reshoring, Smaller Players Could Struggle

US President Donald Trump's administration has implemented widespread tariffs across various industries and countries. In response, many countries implemented reciprocal tariffs on the US. The tariffs could impact certain parts of the medical devices industry, especially those that are imported into the US.



Scope

US tariffs can raise costs, disrupt supply chains, and reduce competitiveness in the medical devices industry.

While larger firms might adapt with diversified sourcing or reshoring, smaller players could struggle.

The severity of the impact will largely depend on the device type and the major players in each therapy area.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Therapy Area Trends and Impact

Aesthetic Devices

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Dental Devices

Diabetes Care Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

Digital Health

Drug Delivery Devices

Endoscopy Devices

Ear, Nose, and Throat Devices

General Surgery Devices

Hospital Supplies

In Vitro Diagnostics

Nephrology And Urology Devices

Neurology Devices

Ophthalmic Devices

Orthopedic Devices

Patient Monitoring

Reproductive Health Devices

Wound Care Management

3. Sector Scorecards



4. Thematic Research Methodology



5. Contact the Publisher



