Pininfarina and Brandt Studio Introduce Vici: A Sculptural Fusion of Craftsmanship, Competition, and Italian Refinement

Miami, Florida, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envisioned by Pininfarina, a global symbol of Italian design excellence, and the precision engineering and manufacturing of Brandt, Vici Design by Pininfarina (Vici) is a bold reinterpretation of a pool table, where elegance meets performance, and where form is inseparable from function.

Inspired by Julius Ceasar’s legendary words – “Veni, Vidi, Vici” (“I came, I saw, I conquered”) – the Vici Collection embodies the spirit of triumph through design, elevating a table, from an object of leisure to a statement of style. The collection is a seamless blend of timeless form, material innovation, and meticulous artisanal detail. From aerodynamic geometry to luxurious surfaces, Vici transforms any space—from penthouse to private club—into a refined stage for connection and competition.

“Vici is the result of 95 years of experience across diverse fields. With this collection, we’re introducing game tables that seamlessly integrate into the spaces we design—offering moments of connection and enjoyment,” said Francisco Barboza, Senior Design Manager at Pininfarina of America.

“We’re starting with pool, but our vision extends to ping pong, mahjong, and beyond. The design challenges the conventional pool table archetype by featuring a single sculptural base and an ultra-thin, smooth playing surface—without compromising on professional standards.”

Born of Two Legacies

Behind the Vici collection lies a story of passion and precision. Daniel Brandt has spent decades crafting one-of-a-kind tables from his Miami-based workshop. Combining old-world techniques with modern innovation, Brandt’s approach is tactile, thoughtful, and deeply personal. His past creations have graced some of the world’s most exclusive homes and hotels, and now—with Vici—his legacy enters a new chapter alongside Pininfarina’s design mastery

“Every table tells a story. With Vici, we set out—together with the visionaries at Pininfarina—to create something that speaks the language of legacy, design, and performance in perfect harmony. It’s not just about how it plays—it’s about how it lives in a space, how it stirs emotion when you walk into the room. It’s a functional piece of art, designed to bring people together and turn moments into lasting memories,” said Dan Brandt, founder and master craftsman at Brandt Studio.

PF 95: A Collector’s Edition of Distinction

To mark the beginning of this collaboration, Pininfarina and Brandt unveil PF 95 Anniversario—a special edition table limited to just 95 numbered units. Featuring red Simonis cloth, rose gold metals, dark blue lacquer, and Italian nubuck leather, the PF 95 is a tribute to craftsmanship, not just a celebration of Pininfarina’s 95-year legacy.

Each unit bears a unique nameplate—etched, numbered, and mounted as a symbol of pride and permanence.

A Dual Expression of Design Philosophy

The Vici collection will be available in two foundational lines – Performance and Elegance — each with its own aesthetic philosophy: one driven by athletic precision, the other by refined atmosphere:

The Performance Line – Defined by geometric tension, aerodynamic contours, and bold finishes, this line channels the spirit of competition with a dynamic edge.

The Elegance Line – Featuring warm tones, softer geometry, and refined surface treatments, this variation offers a statement of sophistication and ambiance.

Each line includes multiple color configurations, allowing customization for high-end interiors.

Designed for uncompromised gameplay, each Vici table features tournament-grade Simonis cloth, solid hardwood structure, and bespoke leather and metal finishes. Every model is marked with a custom nameplate, signifying authenticity and pride in craftsmanship.

Whether placed in a minimalist loft, a luxury suite, or a yacht salon, Vici transforms the act of play into a statement of style. More than furniture, it reflects Pininfarina’s approach to holistic experience—where form, function, and emotion converge.

The collection is a celebration of the game, where craftmanship, competition, and Italian refinement converge. This is not just about game; it’s about playing with style.

About Pininfarina

Global icon of Italian style, with offices in Italy, the United States, China, and Germany, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, synonym of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial, product and experience design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive. For over nine decades Pininfarina has designed more than 1,300 automotive and mobility projects and more than 650 product and architecture projects, receiving over 70 international design awards in just the past 10 years.

Every year since 2021, Pininfarina of America's design studio has been certified among the top Great Place to Work in the United States, where it counts offices in Miami and New York City.

About Brandt Studio

Brandt Studio is a luxury design and fabrication house specializing in bespoke game tables and functional art. Known for its meticulous craftsmanship, architectural precision, and inventive use of materials, Brandt Studio creates heirloom-quality pieces that transform spaces and elevate experiences. Each table is engineered for performance, designed with purpose, and handcrafted to reflect the distinct vision of its client, whether a five-star hotel, private residence, or members-only club. With deep roots in the history of billiards and a commitment to modern design, Brandt Studio combines time-honored techniques with emerging technologies such as AI-aided modeling and value-engineered customization. Selectively commissioned and globally recognized, Brandt Studio serves interior designers, developers, and discerning individuals who demand objects of rare quality and character. Each piece is more than a table—it’s a conversation between design, heritage, and innovation.

