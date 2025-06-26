Food-Derived Longevity Supplement Primeadine® GF Launches at Erewhon

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Healthspan , a female-founded company dedicated to bringing food-derived longevity compounds to market, announces the launch of Primeadine® GF, its gluten-free spermidine supplement for healthy aging, at Erewhon, an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 10 locations across Southern California.

Spermidine is a naturally occurring molecule that activates autophagy — a mechanism that mimics the effects of fasting by clearing out damaged cells and encouraging the regeneration of healthier ones. It also targets other key drivers of aging, including chronic inflammation, mitochondrial and stem cell dysfunction, and gut microbiome imbalances.

As we age, the body’s natural production of spermidine declines, making us more reliant on plant sources in our diet.

Sourced from the longevity islands of Okinawa, Japan, Primeadine GF is a first-of-its-kind, gluten-free spermidine supplement sourced from a unique strain of Okinawan chlorella. It also contains two other autophagy-activating ingredients, nobiletin (from “Shikuwasa” citrus lime peel) and curcumin (from turmeric).

“We’re thrilled to bring Primeadine GF to Erewhon, where customers are deeply intentional about what they put in their bodies,” said Leslie Kenny, CEO and founder of Oxford Healthspan. “This partnership is especially meaningful because both Oxford Healthspan and Erewhon are rooted in Japanese wellness traditions, from the macrobiotic movement that inspired Erewhon’s founding to the Japan-sourced ingredients that power our supplements. We share a commitment to aging well through food-based approaches that honor both science and nature.”

Primeadine GF delivers a range of science-backed benefits:

Supports cellular renewal

Promotes cognitive clarity, hormonal balance, and immune resilience

Enhances skin, hair, and nail vitality from the inside out

Backed by Oxford scientists and recommended by leading clinicians and nutritionists

Tested for pesticides, heavy metals and toxins, and free from fillers and flow agents



Primeadine GF is now available at all Erewhon locations across Southern California.

Learn more about Primeadine GF at oxfordhealthspan.com .

About Oxford Healthspan

Oxford Healthspan is a women-led, science-backed longevity supplement company dedicated to helping people age on their own terms by delivering premium, food-derived longevity supplements that harmonize Eastern wisdom with modern longevity science. With a mission to revolutionize healthy aging, Oxford Healthspan sources only the highest-quality ingredients from Japan to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Learn more at oxfordhealthspan.com and follow @oxfordhealthspan on Instagram.



About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It’s committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Lazarczyk, LAZ PR

Tel: 617.838.7327 or lisa@lazpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df3294cd-768d-4447-a543-09eddee9a6b0