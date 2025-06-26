Men's Golf Majors Business Analysis Report 2025 | Media Landscape, Tournament Sponsorship Landscape, Tournament Sponsorship Comparison, Additional Financials, Social Media

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Men's Golf Majors 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The "Business of Men's Golf Majors 2025" report is the latest addition to the analyst's esteemed 'Business of' series, which provides an in-depth exploration of elite sport competition profiles.

This comprehensive report delves into the prestigious major golf tournaments, focusing on the media and sponsorship rights that have a significant impact on the industry. By analyzing the four majors-The Open, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and the Masters-the report offers a detailed comparative analysis of media rights, sponsorship portfolios, viewership, additional revenue streams, and social media following. This data is essential for understanding their position in the broader sports market.

The Open leads in media rights revenue among the majors, generating an impressive $86.47 million. Meanwhile, the PGA Championship excels in its sponsorship portfolio, maintaining 22 active deals, triple that of the US Open and Masters. Prize money continues to rise, with the US Open offering the highest purse. This report provides a nuanced overview of the media rights landscape, examining both global media and sponsor partnerships. It dissects the value of sponsorship deals and analyzes social media engagement metrics in the majors' context.

The report is an invaluable resource for stakeholders seeking to enhance their understanding of the commercial opportunities within the men's golf majors such as strategic partnerships or media rights negotiations. By offering a comprehensive breakdown of key revenue streams, it supports informed decision-making and strategic planning in the sports business sector.

The report's primary objective is to illuminate the commercial landscape surrounding the four golf majors, dissecting the critical revenue streams that drive these events. It provides detailed insights into key media and sponsorship partnerships, illustrating the dynamics of the majors' commercial allure.

Golf is a globally revered sport, and the four majors are the pinnacle annual events in the sporting calendar. Featuring celebrated athletes like Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, these tournaments capture global attention and generate considerable earnings for their participants.

1. Overview

2. Media Landscape

3. Tournament Sponsorship Landscape

4. Tournament Sponsorship Comparison

5. Additional Financials

6. Social Media

7. Appendix



