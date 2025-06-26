Byzanlink Secures $1M in Private Investment to Build Next-Gen Infrastructure for Tokenized Finance

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byzanlink, a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform bridging traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi), has raised $1 million in a private funding round. The raise attracted a group of early supporters, including Outlier Ventures, NTDP Saudi, Smart IT Frame, Sensei Capital and angel investors Murali Kulala (CEO, Smart IT Frame), Salman Butt (Co-founder, Salla), and Christopher, a seasoned fintech investor, along with several other prominent angel backers.

Based in Dubai’s DMCC, Byzanlink is building infrastructure to modernize access to institutional-grade investment opportunities through blockchain-based tokenization. The platform is designed to bring greater transparency, operational efficiency, and broader accessibility to financial assets that have traditionally remained out of reach for many investors.

“Support from such a diverse and forward-thinking group of partners is a strong signal for what we’re building,” said Anbu Kannappan, Founder and CEO of Byzanlink. “We believe the next generation of financial infrastructure will be powered by transparency, automation, and access. We're committed to building that foundation.”

With this new capital, Byzanlink will accelerate product development, deepen ecosystem integrations, and strengthen the operational frameworks that support regulatory alignment and institutional adoption. The platform aims to align traditional investment structures with modern financial rails, creating a foundation where capital moves faster, more openly, and with greater programmability.

As the tokenization of real-world assets gains global momentum, Byzanlink is positioning itself as a core infrastructure layer supporting compliant, yield-bearing financial products for institutions, fintechs, and digital-native treasuries.

The company’s approach centers on a multi-asset model, with plans to support a range of professionally managed, blockchain-native financial instruments. While exact offerings are under development, the platform will prioritize security, liquidity, and real-time transparency.

This funding milestone marks a significant step in Byzanlink’s journey to reshape how capital is allocated, managed, and accessed in the digital economy.



For further updates, visit www.byzanlink.com

Contact:

Anbu Kannappan

anbu@byzanlink.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6003cce3-d533-4e90-9f02-6e1097b12752