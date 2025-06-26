Reykjavík, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding - Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – June 26, 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces that it was informed that Joan Plant, Executive VP, sold 220,000 common shares of no par value in the Company to cover taxes related to the vesting of shares granted under the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Joan Plant 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Amaroq Minerals Ltd. b) LEI: 213800Q21S5JQ6WKCE70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:







Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Amaroq Minerals Ltd.







ISIN: IS0000034569 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale to cover taxes related to the vesting of shares granted under the RSU Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s)

1) ISK 135 175,000

2) ISK 132.5 45,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume:

Average price:



220,000

ISK 134.489 e) Date of the transaction(s): 1) June 24, 2025

2) June 26, 2025 f) Place of the transaction XICE

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.