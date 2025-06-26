Alma Mater Europaea University Expands Its Horizons to the US with Its Online PhD Program in Applied AI

Vienna, Austria, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In Vienna, Austria the Alma Mater Europaea University is proud to announce the expansion of its doctoral offerings with the launch of a cutting-edge, research-oriented PhD in Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI), now available online to U.S.-based students and international professionals across all disciplines.

The university was initiated by the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, which unites about 2000 leading scholars, including 37 Nobel Prize winners.

This fully accredited three-year doctoral program is designed for working professionals, entrepreneurs, and scholars who seek to integrate AI with their current careers or academic fields, from law, business, and marketing to healthcare and public policy. Offered in English, the program combines weekly online learning with intensive, in-person residencies in Europe and the U.S. once per year.

“This is not a one-size-fits-all doctorate program. Our students shape their research to align with their careers,” said Jurij Toplak, Director of Alma Mater Vienna. “A lawyer might explore AI in legal systems, a business leader might innovate in AI-driven finance, and a healthcare professional could develop AI applications in diagnostics, all within the same program.”

The AI PhD joins a suite of over 25 innovative programs, including its renowned PhD in Physical Therapy, which Alma Mater launched in response to Austria’s urgent shortage of physiotherapists. Because of this, the university has quickly become a sought-after destination for healthcare training.

Alma Mater Europaea’s AI program offers unparalleled flexibility. Students can study from any time zone, engage with individualized mentorship, and complete a dissertation based on a real-world AI solution they’re developing in their job or startup. The program’s self-paced structure is ideal for entrepreneurs and busy professionals who want to upskill and earn a doctorate simultaneously.



In Vienna, Alma Mater offers PhD, Masters, and Bachelor study in Physiotherapy

Doctoral candidates will be mentored by faculty that includes esteemed members of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, an elite institution with leading scholars and researchers worldwide. Students will have the chance to contribute novel applications of AI in fields ranging from robotics and natural language processing to AI ethics, machine learning, and healthcare innovation.

Even if there is no prior computer science background, the program is open to applicants from all educational backgrounds, with introductory modules in AI and computing for those new to the field. This unique structure allows students from non-technical disciplines, such as business, law, education, and the arts, to merge AI expertise with their primary domain.

“We see a growing demand in the U.S. for advanced, flexible education that doesn’t interrupt careers,” Toplak noted. “Our model allows you to build your future while still working in the present.”

Alma Mater Europaea is now expanding rapidly, particularly into the U.S. market, where it is seeing heightened interest from students looking for affordable, accredited, and flexible programs.

