BGV Closes Opportunity Fund II to Back the Next Generation of Human-Centric Enterprise AI Leaders

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGV, a leading early-stage venture capital firm, today announced the successful closing of Opportunity Fund II. In a selective VC fundraising environment, the close of this fund reflects strong investor conviction in BGV’s differentiated thesis: investing at the intersection of Human-Centric Enterprise AI and cross-border innovation.

Opportunity Fund II reinforces BGV’s commitment to supporting visionary founders building scalable, AI-native solutions that amplify human judgment, drive enterprise transformation, and enable responsible innovation. The fund will provide follow-on capital and strategic resources to high-performing portfolio companies, helping them accelerate growth and global scale.

“Closing Opportunity Fund II is a strong vote of confidence in our strategy and belief that Human-Centric AI will define the next era of enterprise value creation,” said Eric Benhamou, Founder and General Partner at BGV. “AI should augment—not replace—human capabilities. That’s how we build more trusted and sustainable technology.”

The fund has already backed several standout companies, including:

ThetaRay, an AI-powered cybersecurity platform enabling real-time detection of financial crimes across cross-border payments;

Evinced, which is redefining digital accessibility using AI to make enterprise software inclusive and compliant;

, which is redefining digital accessibility using AI to make enterprise software inclusive and compliant; AiDash, which uses satellite imagery and AI to help utilities and infrastructure operators drive sustainability through intelligent vegetation and asset management.



At the core of BGV’s thesis is Enterprise 5.0—a new generation of startups harnessing intelligent automation to enhance human potential. “As AI shifts from infrastructure to real-world applications, success will come from thoughtful deployment that empowers people,” added Yash Hemaraj, General Partner at BGV. “Enterprise 5.0 is about building AI-native companies with purpose and accountability.”

To further support this vision, BGV released the AI Native Startup Playbook, a practical guide for founders building responsible, scalable enterprise AI companies. The playbook, available at https://ai-native-playbook.lovable.app/ , is informed by BGV’s decades of operating experience and leadership in the Ethical AI Governance Group (EAIGG).

About BGV

BGV is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in enterprise technology startups that leverage cross-border innovation and Human-Centric AI. With offices in Menlo Park, Paris, Tel Aviv, and Bengaluru, BGV partners with global founders to turn bold ideas into market-defining companies.