CloseBot Launches 2.0 and Earns 5 G2 Badges, Including Best Results in Agentic AI

SEATTLE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloseBot, the AI agent builder helping marketing agencies qualify leads and book appointments, has been recognized by G2’s Summer 2025 report, receiving five badges. CloseBot earns top honors for ‘Best Results’, ‘Users Most Likely to Recommend’, ’Fast Implementation’, ‘Highest User Satisfaction’, and ‘Users Love Us’, just weeks after the launch of CloseBot 2.0, a total reinvention of its platform.

In addition, CloseBot is recognized as the ‘Highest Performer’ and ‘Easiest to Use’ in the AI Agent Builders Software category, reinforcing its status as a leader in AI automation.

"These awards reflect our commitment to results. CloseBot 2.0 is rebuilt from the ground up - we're excited to see what our customers can achieve," said Bryce DeCora, co-founder and CEO of CloseBot.

CloseBot 2.0: Total Reinvention

Launched on June 9, 2025, CloseBot 2.0 isn’t just an update; it’s a complete transformation that helps agencies scale smarter. With 2.0, users can create white-labeled AI agents using drag-and-drop builders that connect Personas (tone, voice, and behavior) with AI Job Flows (task logic). Built-in variables allow clients to personalize their agents without breaking core logic.

CloseBot supports five AI providers, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, Grok, and DeepSeek, with built-in fallback options. Agencies can re-bill usage costs directly to clients through the platform. The result: scalable, done-for-you agents that are smart, fast, and easy to manage.

"CloseBot didn’t just automate lead follow-up — it doubled our show-up and close rates for AI-engaged leads. One campaign booked 100 appointments in two weeks. It’s not just AI, it’s a complete, proven system that delivers results," said Dustin Winchell, Founder of BrandBoost AI.

What Sets CloseBot Apart

CloseBot users achieve ROI in 5.4 months versus the 10.7-month category average. With a 0.5-month implementation average and 92% ease-of-use rating, CloseBot delivers results where other tools promise but fail.

Since launching in 2023, CloseBot has supported over 50,000 businesses and booked 350,000+ meetings. Following its June acquisition of ZappyChat, the company continues expanding capabilities. Visit www.closebot.com . For media inquiries, contact Jesse Rodriguez, CMO at jesse@closebot.ai.

About CloseBot

CloseBot enables marketing agencies to build custom AI agents that qualify leads and book meetings without complex prompts or coding. Users achieve ROI twice as fast as competitors and implement in weeks, not months.