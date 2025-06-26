Proto Hologram Secures Federal Trademark for “Beam There”

Los Angeles, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proto Inc., the original holographic communications and AI spatial computing platform, has officially been awarded the trademark for the phrase “Beam There” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This marks a major milestone for Proto, whose patented technology has defined a new standard for real-time, lifelike presence across distance since 2018.

Widely credited as the inventor of freestanding hologram devices, Proto also developed the proprietary software and operating system that powers them — enabling people to appear and interact remotely with stunning realism. Whether used live or powered by AI, Proto allows anyone to “beam” into another space and be seen, heard, and have a real sense of presence. Since the company’s breakout in 2020, “Beam There” has emerged as a natural shorthand for its sci-fi-inspired mission to dissolve the boundaries of time and geography.

"So if I say to you, ‘Beam There’ -- sounds familiar right?” said William Shatner, a Proto Hologram partner. “Proto hologram owns those words: ‘Beam there’... I was recently asked to speak at an important event in Australia. I couldn’t get there in person, but I was able to beam there -- And now we can beam anywhere. There's no telling where this technology will go.”

Watch William Shatner talk about Proto's "Beam There" trademark in hologram form

David Nussbaum, Proto’s Founder, Inventor, and Chairman, said “This framed document might just look like another certificate… but for us at Proto Hologram, it’s a declaration of where the future is headed. ‘Beam There’ isn’t just a phrase — it’s our mission. From hospitals and classrooms to stages, stores, arenas, and living rooms — we’re enabling people to show up anywhere in the world, in real time, with full presence. Location is no longer a limitation.”

The new trademark expands Proto’s already formidable IP portfolio, which includes multiple issued patents. It further protects the company’s brand leadership as others enter the hologram space — many inspired directly by Proto’s innovations. Proto continues to lead with AI-powered advancements, global partnerships, and commercial momentum, counting more than 20 Fortune 500 companies as clients or partners, 50 universities, teams from every U.S. pro sports league and the biggest names in entertainment. The company has been featured by every major news outlet and was recently honored by TIME, which named Nussbaum to the TIME100 Health List for 2025.

Nussbaum added, “We’re not just building hologram technology. We’re building a new language for spatial communication. To every sci-fi fan, tech optimist, and dreamer who ever wanted to teleport — the future is closer than ever. And we’re just getting started.”

About Proto Inc.: Proto Inc. is the patented leader in hologram technology and AI spatial computing. Proto devices and its platform are in use across enterprise, finance, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality, sports and entertainment. Invented in Los Angeles and with showrooms and distribution partners around the globe, Proto distributes the large Proto Epic and Proto Luma, the desktop-sized Proto M2, and a suite of hologram AI and spatial computing services. Learn more at protohologram.com









