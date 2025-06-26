Jeremy Renner, award-winning actor and RennerVation Foundation founder joins nation’s largest one-day charitable event to help end poverty

Appleton, Wis., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Venture, Inc. announced today that award-winning actor and philanthropist Jeremy Renner will serve as the guest of honor at the 2025 U.S. Venture Open, the nation’s largest one-day charitable event aimed at ending poverty. This year’s event, taking place Wednesday, August 13, marks the 40th year of the U.S. Venture Open and its commitment to transforming lives in Northeast Wisconsin.

Renner, best known for his roles in The Avengers, The Hurt Locker, and Mayor of Kingstown, is also the founder of the RennerVation Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering at-risk youth and children in foster care. The Foundation provides safe spaces, skill-building programs, and enriching experiences that help children thrive and reach their full potential.

“It’s an honor to be part of an event that’s all about lifting people up and creating lasting impact,” said Jeremy Renner. “The work being done in Northeast Wisconsin through the U.S. Venture Open is exactly the kind of impact we strive for at the RennerVation Foundation— empowering lives, building futures, and creating real change.”

In addition to his philanthropic work, Renner recently released his debut memoir, My Next Breath, an instant New York Times bestseller. The book chronicles his near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023 and the extraordinary journey of recovery that followed. With raw honesty and resilience, Renner shares what he learned about strength, vulnerability, and the power of community – lessons that deeply resonate with the mission of the U.S. Venture Open.

“Jeremy Renner’s resilience in the face of adversity, his dedication to uplifting vulnerable communities through the RennerVation Foundation, and his unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for at-risk youth mirror the very heart of the U.S. Venture Open’s mission—to end poverty by empowering lives. His story is not just one of survival, but of service, making him a powerful symbol of hope and action for a better world,” said Greg Vandenberg, Director of Giving & Community Engagement for U.S. Venture.

Renner will appear at the U.S. Venture Open and participate in a special evening program at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown, where he will be interviewed during the dinner reception for registered guests. His participation underscores the event’s continued commitment to bringing together influential voices to drive meaningful change.

Since 1986, the U.S. Venture Open has been the nation’s single-largest, one-day charity event dedicated to ending poverty with $70 million raised and $60 million granted through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership to non-profits.

U.S. Venture Open

The U.S. Venture Open is the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. Funds from the event support the Basic Needs Giving Partnership with grants made to non-profit organizations across Northeast Wisconsin. The event started in 1986 with 100 golfers and has grown to 1,300 attendees representing more than 700 partners who golf at regional courses to raise money for programs that help end poverty. To donate and/or register

to attend the event, visit the U.S. Venture Open website. Follow the event on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About the Basic Needs Giving Partnership

The Basic Needs Giving Partnership envisions thriving, equitable communities across Northeast Wisconsin. Investments are made for local and regional solutions that address the root causes of poverty in alignment with shared values of trust and collaboration, curiosity and learning, and equity with a systems-based approach. Through grantmaking, organizations are funded across a 10-county footprint in ways that not only meet current needs in our communities, but

also actively work to disrupt the policies, practices, and systems that hold poverty in place. Addressing complex social problems requires reimagining how we work together. In addition to grantmaking, we also co-create networks that can collectively problem solve, take action, and learn from each other. By working together and centering community voices, solutions are built that work for everyone. Learn more on the Basic Needs Giving Partnership website.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy®, U.S. AutoForce, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

About RennerVation Foundation

Jeremy Renner is the Founder of the RennerVation Foundation, established in 2023 in collaboration with his sister, Kym Renner. As an actor, producer, and philanthropist, Jeremy is deeply committed to using his platform to make a positive impact on the lives of foster youth in

Nevada. Through the RennerVation Foundation, he focuses on supporting programs and initiatives that provide foster children with resources, education, and opportunities for growth. Jeremy’s passion for giving back stems from a desire to create lasting change in the foster care system.

