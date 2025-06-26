Martini Market Set To Integrate AI to Redefine Prediction Markets on XRP Ledger





Presale Momentum Meets Intelligent Innovation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martini Market, the first decentralized prediction market built on the XRP Ledger is accelerating into its next phase with over 40% of its $MRT presale softcap filled. But beyond the presale buzz, a major innovation is taking shape: AI-powered prediction infrastructure.

As the $MRT presale continues to draw investors, Martini Market is making headlines by announcing an AI integration layer designed to optimize user experience, elevate market integrity, and boost efficiency across the platform.

$MRT Token

What Makes Martini Market's AI Layer a Game-Changer?

Unlike typical prediction markets, Martini isn’t just launching event betting, it’s launching intelligent, evolving speculation backed by data and algorithms. Here's how it works:

AI-Assisted Market Creation

AI helps users create high-quality markets by:

Suggesting trending real-world topics

Recommending fair initial odds

Avoiding market duplication



This reduces spam and increases engagement across categories like politics, sports, crypto and more.

Dynamic Odds & Liquidity Modeling

As traders place bets, the AI recalibrates probabilities in real-time by analyzing:

Liquidity flow

Participant volume

External oracle feeds



This creates a more responsive, fair, and transparent trading experience.

AI Moderation for Security and Trust

AI automatically flags:

Inaccurate or misleading markets

Suspicious wallet activity

Outcome disputes (by referencing verified data)



Community governance still leads to final decisions, but AI provides unbiased guidance and early detection.

Sentiment Tools for Power Users

Staking $MRT unlocks a dashboard powered by real-time social and blockchain analytics:

Whale tracking

Sentiment indexing

Early trend spotting



Martini becomes not just a prediction app, but a decentralized alpha machine.

Why Now?

With Ripple’s rapid expansion including RLUSD, USDC and the EVM sidechain, the XRP Ledger is finally becoming a full-spectrum DeFi playground. Martini Market is seizing the moment to establish a first-mover advantage in predictive finance.

AI integration sets Martini apart as more than just another token presale. It’s a launchpad for intelligent speculation designed for the next wave of traders who demand performance, insight, and autonomy.

$MRT Presale Details:

Total Supply: 10,000,000 MRT

Presale Allocation: 4,000,000 MRT

Presale Price: 1 XRP = 16 MRT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 11 MRT

Softcap: 50,000 XRP

Hardcap: 250,000 XRP

Duration: 30 Days

Listing on: Magnetic X DEX and top-tier CEX



Get in before the listing price and enjoy a 30% upside at launch.

How to Join the Presale:

Buy XRP on Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit

Send XRP to your Xaman Wallet

Visit martini.market Copy the official presale address and send XRP

Set your MRT Trustline

MRT will be airdropped at presale close

Join the XRP DeFi revolution before it’s too late:

Website: https://martini.market

X: https://x.com/MartiniXRPL

Telegram: https://t.me/martinimarket

Discord: https://discord.gg/WKCPpGGB



Contact:

Picard Beaumont

contact@martini.market

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3466dd4b-787e-4b40-9fb6-61d70b42221b