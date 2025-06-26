Ontex Group NV announces the redemption of the outstanding 3.500% senior notes due 2026

Regulated information

Aalst, Belgium, June 26, 2025 – Ontex Group NV (the “Issuer”) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to an unconditional notice of redemption dated June 26, 2025, it has notified the holders of the 3.500% Senior Notes due 2026 (ISIN: BE6329443962) (the “Notes”), that it will redeem all of its remaining outstanding Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest and additional amounts, if any, on July 15, 2025. Following the cash tender offer launched in March and concluded in April 2026, which was accepted for €283,095,000 out of the originally issued €580,000,00, the remaining outstanding amount is €296,905,000.





