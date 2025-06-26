IAFI4.0 by SWIA and François Delacroix Marks a New Era in AI-Driven Investment

Paris, France, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWIA, a global leader in intelligent investment solutions, officially unveiled IAFI4.0, its next-generation AI investment system. Designed under the leadership of renowned financial strategist and SWIA founder François Delacroix, the system aims to redefine how investors approach market complexity through automation, precision, and adaptive intelligence.





A Strategic Leap in Financial Technology



IAFI4.0 combines real-time market analytics, multi-factor modeling, and AI-driven decision support to deliver investment strategies that are both responsive and replicable. It is engineered to assist investors in identifying opportunities, managing risk exposure, and optimizing portfolio allocations across various asset classes.



“Modern markets demand modern thinking,” said François Delacroix at the launch event in Paris. “IAFI4.0 is not just a system—it’s a transformation in how we understand and act on financial data. It empowers investors to navigate uncertainty with confidence, speed, and structure.”



Practical Tools for a Global Investor Base



IAFI4.0 has already been tested across multiple real-market environments, delivering strong results in performance stability and strategy adaptability. SWIA plans to expand global access to the system through phased onboarding, localized support tools, and educational programs aligned with the platform’s strategic intelligence model.



Beyond Technology: An Educational Vision



SWIA integrates its technological advances with a deep commitment to investor education. With a community of over 30,000 learners worldwide, the institution supports clients not only with intelligent systems but also with the training necessary to use them effectively. IAFI4.0 reflects this synergy—where technology meets practical skill.



Looking Forward



Following the launch of IAFI4.0, SWIA will focus on scaling its intelligent investment ecosystem across Europe, Asia, and beyond. By enhancing the system with new modules and collaborative research, SWIA reaffirms its mission: to make intelligent investing the global standard.



About SWIA



SWIA is a leading international firm specializing in intelligent finance and AI-powered investment systems. Founded by François Delacroix, SWIA is known for its integration of advanced technology with hands-on investor education. The IAFI4.0 system represents its latest milestone in reshaping the future of financial decision-making.

https://www.swia-fr.com/



Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute financial advice or an investment recommendation. Past performance is not indicative of future results. All investment decisions should be made based on personal evaluation or professional counsel.