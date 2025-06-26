LambdaTest Launches SmartUI Figma-App CLI to Bridge the Gap Between Design and Mobile Implementation

San Francisco, California, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest , a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has unveiled its latest innovation: the SmartUI Figma-App CLI. This powerful new command-line interface empowers mobile developers and QA teams to validate their app’s implementation directly against Figma design files using real device screenshots, marking a significant step forward in ensuring visual consistency and design accuracy across native mobile applications.

With the growing demand for visually-perfect user experiences, discrepancies between design and implementation can slow down development and introduce quality issues. LambdaTest’s SmartUI Figma-App CLI addresses this challenge head-on, providing a streamlined workflow that compares screenshots from LambdaTest's Real Device Cloud against Figma design frames. This enables teams to identify visual mismatches early, reduce design debt, and accelerate release cycles without compromising on quality.

"Design integrity is no longer a luxury; it’s a requirement for delivering exceptional digital experiences," said Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder of LambdaTest. "With the launch of our SmartUI Figma-App CLI, we’re giving developers and QA teams a faster, smarter way to ensure their apps faithfully reflect the designs created in Figma. This is about closing the gap between design and implementation, reducing manual effort, and building better mobile experiences at scale."

The SmartUI Figma-App CLI also integrates seamlessly into CI/CD pipelines, allowing teams to automate design validation as part of their regular build process. LambdaTest emphasizes that matching the correct platform and device names is crucial for accurate comparisons, as random device allocation via regular expressions may result in inconsistent results.

As visual testing becomes increasingly vital in modern app development, this CLI offers a practical, scalable solution for design-to-code alignment. It is currently available for all users with a LambdaTest App Automation Plan.

To learn more about SmartUI Figma-App CLI, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/blog/smartui-figma-app-cli/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.



● Browser & App Testing Cloud : Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.



● HyperExecute : An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.

● KaneAI : The world’s first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.