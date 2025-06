Notice of Early Redemption - Amended (ISIN code: FR0000584377)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (SEE "DISCLAIMER" BELOW).

Paris, June 26th 2025

Notice of Early Redemption (amended)

To :



(i) The Noteholders of the below mentioned Notes;

(ii) Euronext Paris;

(iii) Fiscal Agent.

Dear Sirs,

Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A.,

Issuance of F 500 000 000 (€76 224 508),

Undated Subordinatede Notes

With the Isin code: FR0000584377 (the ‘’Notes’’)

Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A., (formerly “Compagnie Financière de Crédit Industriel et Commercial’’) is the issuer (the “Issuer’’) of the Notes.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes (the ‘’Conditions’’), the Issuer hereby gives notice that it is exercising in whole its right to redeem the Notes pursuant to the provision Redemption (‘’Remboursement’’) of the Listing Particulars (“Issuer Call Option”) of the Notes.

The Issuer instructs the Fiscal Agent to authorise the French Central Securities Depository to cancel the Notes redeemed on 21 July, 2025 (“Early Redemption Date”).

For the purposes of the Issuer Call:

(i) the Issuer Call Date will be 21 July, 2025; and

(ii) the Optional Redemption Amount(s) or Early Redemption Amount excluding accrued interest is: 1.01 euros per Denomination.

Notwithstanding the information provided in the Conditions of the Notes, Law No. 98-546 of July 2, 1998, implementing various economic and financial provisions, provided for the conversion of negotiable securities denominated in Francs into securities with a nominal value of one euro. Therefore, the Early Redemption amount is carried out based on a nominal value of one euro per Notes, and the accrued interest will be adjusted accordingly.

Unless otherwise defined in this notice, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Listing Particulars (‘’Note d’Information’’) dated June, 1987, as applicable, relating to the Notes.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Crédit Industriel et Commercial S.A.,

By Eric CUZZUCOLI

Duly authorized

DISCLAIMER

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, the Instruments in the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan or in any other jurisdiction, including France. The distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this press release comes are required to inform themselves and observe any such restrictions. No communication may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction in which registration or approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such action would be required; CIC disclaims any liability for any violation by any person of such restrictions.

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Press Relations Department: +33 (0)1 53 48 26 00 - compresse@cic.fr

Investor Relations: bfcm-web@creditmutuel.fr

About CIC

CIC is a leading bank in France and internationally, and the bank of one in three businesses in France. It provides nearly 5.5 million customers with a French network of nearly 1,800 branches and 20,000 employees, as well as international branches in 37 countries. In order to meet the needs of all economic players and to build up a constantly efficient offer on a daily basis, it combines financial, insurance, telephony and cutting-edge technological services with a high level of financial solidity backed by that of its parent company, Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale. For more information, visit cic.fr

Attachment