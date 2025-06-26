Lone Fønss Schrøder appointed Chair of Volvo Cars’ largest shareholder – succeeds Geely owner Eric Li

Gothenburg 2025-06-26

Geely Sweden Holdings AB (GSH) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding and the largest shareholder of Volvo Cars - announces the appointment of Lone Fønss Schrøder as Chair of the Board. She succeeds Eric Li, Geely’s founder and principal owner.

As a result of this appointment, Geely Sweden Holdings will nominate Lone Fønss Schrøder and GSH CEO Per Ansgar to Volvo Cars’ Nomination Committee.

Lone Fønss Schrøder will therefore step down from the Board of Volvo Cars, where she has served as a member since 2010 and as Vice Chair since 2018. During her 15-year tenure, she has played a key role, including as Chair of the Audit Committee.

“I extend our sincere thanks to Lone for her 15 years of outstanding dedication and valuable contributions to the Volvo Cars Board", says Eric Li, Zhejiang Geely Holding’s Chairman of the Board.



