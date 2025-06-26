Optimove and EveryMatrix Launch Real-Time Integration to Power Smarter Marketing for iGaming Operators

New York, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, has announced a new integration with iGaming technology provider EveryMatrix.

EveryMatrix delivers modular and turnkey iGaming software, solutions, content and services across casino, sports betting, payments, and affiliate management to global tier-1 operators as well as newer brands. The integration enables shared operators to activate real-time marketing campaigns based on player behavior.

The collaboration introduces a custom integration allowing joint clients to stream real-time event data from EveryMatrix directly into Optimove. As part of Optimove’s platform, the integration empowers any marketer to launch personalized campaigns in real time, without dependency on technical teams. The result is faster execution, increased engagement, and higher player lifetime value.

“We are confident that with EveryMatrix’s powerful platform solutions, combined with our real-time capabilities, operators can realize a new level of speed and precision in marketing. This reflects the power of Positionless Marketing in action,” said Motti Colman, VP Revenue, Gaming at Optimove. “We’re giving operators the tools to act instantly on player behavior without waiting on analysts, engineers, or manual processes. It’s all about speed, personalization, and removing the bottlenecks that hold marketing teams back,” he concluded.

With the integration now live, operators can leverage Optimove’s real-time capabilities to trigger automated campaigns based on deposits, withdrawals, game behavior, and more. This helps deliver contextually relevant experiences at the exact moment players are most likely to engage.

Immediate marketing benefits iGaming operators can realize include:

Welcome offers following a first deposit

Instant reactivation messages after session abandonment

Real-time loyalty rewards based on gameplay milestones

“This integration adds tremendous value for our operator partners,” said Kevin Furlong, Group CPO, EveryMatrix. “Combining our robust gaming infrastructure with Optimove’s Positionless Marketing platform with its real-time marketing engine allows our clients to deliver deeply personalized player experiences, when they matter most.”

The launch of real-time with EveryMatrix reflects the growing demand for agility and responsiveness in iGaming marketing. It also underscores the strength of the Optimove-EveryMatrix partnership and their shared commitment to helping operators deliver smarter, more dynamic campaigns.

About Optimove

Optimove, the leader in Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88 percent, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s 2024 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer lifecycle changes in 2012.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite empowers marketers to optimize workflows from insight to creation and through orchestration. Optimove delivers industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, visit www.optimove.com.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers iGaming software, solutions, content and services for casino, sports betting, payments, and affiliate management to global tier-1 operators as well as to newer brands. The platform is highly modular, scalable, and compliant, allowing operators to choose the optimal EveryMatrix solution and combine with third-party and in-house technology and capabilities.

EveryMatrix empowers clients to unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets. The company has more than 1,400 employees across 15 offices in 15 countries and serves over 300 customers worldwide, including the regulated U.S. market.

EveryMatrix is a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA) and European Lotteries Association. In September 2023, it became the first iGaming supplier to receive WLA Safer Gambling Certification.

EveryMatrix is proud of its commitment to safer gambling and player protection while producing market-leading gaming solutions.

Learn more at everymatrix.com/