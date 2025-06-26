Honorary Doctorate of Laws Awarded to Jan Kestle by Toronto Metropolitan University

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jan Kestle, President and Founder of Environics Analytics (EA) received an Honorary Doctorate from Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) in its current round of 2025 convocations, the highest recognition that TMU awards. The citation by TMU reads in part:

“Jan Kestle has dedicated her career to using statistics and mathematics to help Canadian organizations become more data-driven, make better decisions and as a result, make Canadians’ lives better.”

Kestle’s driving passion is her belief that Canada’s social and economic well-being requires significant analytical innovation and the responsible use of data. In her career, she quickly discovered that the secret sauce is the “the science of where”–embedding time and place in advanced analytics.

Since the early 90’s, Kestle has had an enduring relationship with TMU. For decades, she has supported the Applied Geography Program as an advisor and has hired over 100 TMU spatial analysts. She partnered with TMU in the development of the Masters of Spatial Analysis program, the establishment of the Centre for the Study of Commercial Activity and the DMZ, a tech incubator and startup ecosystem. More recently, Kestle served on the Ted Rogers School of Management (TRSM) Dean’s Advisory Council.

“I am greatly honoured by this prestigious degree from TMU. It is a great recognition of all our work at EA to further the quality of life for all Canadians,” commented Jan at her induction.

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing, information, and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in developing and using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising and fundraising strategies, government services planning, and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration use cases. Environics Analytics is ISO 31700 Privacy-By-Design certified and is an affiliate of Bell Canada.

