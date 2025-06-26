[Latest] Global Soybean Derivatives Market Size/Share Worth USD 578.52 Billion by 2034 at a 8.13% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Bunge Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Cargill Inc., Wilmar International Ltd., CHS Inc., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., DuPont Nutrition & Health, Noble Group Ltd., Tyson Foods, Nestlé SA, AG Processing Inc., Asahi Group Holdings, Kansas Protein Foods LLC, Life Health Foods” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Soybean Derivatives Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 265.37 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 286.94 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 578.52 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.13% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Overview

As per the industry experts at TMR, the global soybean derivatives market will witness a staggering CAGR between 2025 and 2034. Growing health consciousness among the populace and increased demand for animal feed could be the reason for this. The functional role of soy in animal feed has also increased the global demand for soybean derivatives. Soybean derivatives such as tofu and soy milk are among the popular derivatives of meat and dairy products respectively. Furthermore, soy oil’s renewable nature combined with the potential of reducing greenhouse gas emissions is catalyzing the soybean derivatives market.

Key Trends & Drivers

Plant-based Protein Alternatives to Determine Growth: With more consumers going for vegetarian, vegan, or flexitarian diets, there is a notable shift toward plant-based proteins, especially soy-based products such as soy milk, tofu, and soy protein isolates. The demand is particularly seen in the food & beverages sector, in which soy is turning out to be one of the staple ingredients in dairy substitutes and meat alternatives, thereby addressing those inclined toward higher-protein, lower-fat options.

Versatility of Soybeans to rule the Roost: Soybeans are among the most versatile raw materials, providing a high protein content. This makes them essential in diet food production. Plus, advancements in various processing technologies, such as acid-, water-, and enzyme-based have enhanced the quality and yield of the soybean derivatives. Innovations in purification and extraction techniques are aiding the manufacturers in creating soy-based ingredients of high quality for food applications, thereby reducing processing costs and improving nutritional benefits.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 286.94 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 578.52 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 265.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.13% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Type, Application, Lecithin Processing and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Soybean derivatives have a higher nutritional value (essential amino acids, proteins). As such, they have applications in feed, food, and industrial sectors (for soy ink, biodiesel, etc.). Also, a rise in demand from vegan and lactose-intolerant consumers is bound to keep the cash registers ringing going forward. These are the strengths pertaining to the soybean derivatives market.

Weaknesses: Soybean derivatives have been subject to volatility in prices, and the scenario is expected to persist during the forecast period as well. This factor, along with potential environmental concerns regarding the cultivation and processing of soybeans (such as pesticide use and deforestation), could weaken the soybean derivatives market in the forecast period. Furthermore, trade policies and regulations are likely to adversely affect the market dynamics.

Opportunities: The soybean derivatives market finds opportunities in the form of rising preference for plant-based protein as well as sustainable alternatives. Also, the adoption of technological advancements with respect to processing and sustainability is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.

Threats: The soybean derivatives market is facing stiff competition from the other protein sources, such as seeds, nuts, and meat. Moreover, regulatory changes concerning environmental protection and food safety may hold the soybean derivatives market back. These factors could pose threats to the soybean derivatives market.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Perspective

The soybean derivatives market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia Pacific

The consumption of soy has noticeably increased in the Asia Pacific since the last few years, and the status quo is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. This could be attributed to the rise in demand for poultry as well as the other meat coupled with urbanization and growing expenditure on plant-based food products.

The increasing acceptability of soy products, intense competition, and a growing consumer base are prompting operating companies to seek competitive advantages in their product offerings and service delivery. The local players are looking forward to strengthening their footprints in the market for Asia-Pacific by expanding their portfolio. For instance, in February 2021, Life Health Foods launched the brand ‘So Good,’ which is known for its quality. The company, under this brand, offers dairy-free plant-based milk inclusive of nutritious and healthy soy drinks.

North America

North America is the second-largest soy derivatives market. This is due to the shift of consumers toward a vegetarian or vegan diet, the rise in the number of individuals intolerant to lactose, and continual innovation. Also, the presence of various key players and the easy availability of soybeans are positively impacting the overall growth scenario.

Europe

Europe is subject to increasing demand for soybean derivatives (soy meal in particular) owing to processed animal proteins such as bone meat and meal being banned in animal feed. The outbreak of bovine spongiform encephalopathy is the reason for this ban.

LAMEA

The players, such as Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. and Bunge Limited, are contributing to the overall development of the soybean derivatives market. The end consumers are going for plant-based proteins, thereby resulting in a rise in demand for soybean derivatives. Demand for soybean meal is rising in the South.

Browse the full “Soybean Derivatives Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Soybean, Soy Meal, Soy Milk, Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Oil, Soy Lecithin), By Application (Feed, Food, Others, Biodiesel, Soy-based Wood Adhesives, Soy Ink, Soy Crayons, Soy-based Lubricants, Likewise), By Lecithin Processing (Water, Acid, Enzyme), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/soybean-derivatives-market/

Here is a list of the prominent players in the Soybean Derivatives Market:

Bunge Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

Cargill Inc.

Wilmar International Ltd.

CHS Inc.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Noble Group Ltd.

Tyson Foods

Nestlé SA

AG Processing Inc.

Asahi Group Holdings

Kansas Protein Foods LLC

Life Health Foods

Others

The We segment the "Soybean Derivatives Market" as follows:

By Type

Soybean

Soy Meal

Soy Milk

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Oil

Soy Lecithin

By Application

Feed

Food

Others

Biodiesel

Soy-based Wood Adhesives

Soy Ink

Soy Crayons

Soy-based Lubricants

Likewise

By Lecithin Processing

Water

Acid

Enzyme

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

