Links Bridges Celebrates 10 Years of Advancing Golf Course Infrastructure with Innovative Fiberglass Bridges

Stuart, Florida , June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Links Bridges,Links Bridges, a pioneering force in the field of fibreglass bridge engineering, proudly celebrates its 10-year milestone this year, marking a decade of delivering turnkey, maintenance-free fibreglass bridge solutions across North America. Specializing in the design, engineering, and fabrication of high-performing fibreglass bridges, the company has grown from a humble startup into a trusted leader in sustainable infrastructure development.

“We’re not building bridges, we’re building solutions that last generations,” says Donald Ferrar, the founder of Links Bridges, who has leveraged his knowledge of the industry to transform and build high-quality bridges. As the company reaches its 10th year, its remarkable longevity is not only a result of Ferrar’s contributions, but also of his family, who work alongside Ferrar in the company.

His wife, who runs the marketing department of Links Bridges, has recently been named as one of the most influential women in the golf industry. With the joint efforts of his two sons and his wife, Ferrar continues to make paradigm shifts in the industry as they expand their company footprint.

“We’ve expanded our capacity to reach out to the market, and my sons, who are in their 20s, are bringing a fresh, innovative perspective on where we can leverage the success to date to position the company for further growth,” Ferrar states.

The goal of Links Bridges is rooted in a mission to challenge traditional construction materials and usher in a new era of infrastructure that is led by durability, longevity, and environmental efficiency. Over the past decade, Links Bridges has achieved exactly that by integrating innovative fibreglass bridge solutions that don’t compromise on design and build. Their bridges are light-weight, corrosion-resistant, and require no maintenance, making them ideal for golf courses, parks, and trails.

The company’s off-road bridges are largely catered towards improving golf course infrastructure, and the reason behind that goes back to his childhood experiences, which were heavily influenced by golf. “I’ve been around golf courses my whole life,” Ferrar recounts. “I’ve grown up seeing rotten and unsightly golf course bridges, so eventually, it struck me, there’s a problem that needs to be solved, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

One of the company’s biggest differentiators is its use of open molding technology for its fiberglass bridges, which offers unique advantages that may not be found in many of the alternatives. With competitive costs, advanced durability, larger production runs, and increased design flexibility, Links Bridges utilizes open molding technology to craft custom-made, strong, and durable bridges. It allows for the creation of curved shapes, intricate designs, such as arched profiles, which enhances the aesthetic appeal of the bridges.

Links Bridges offer a superior alternative to traditional wood, steel, and concrete structures, not just through its durability but also its finishing. The company uses gel coats instead of traditional paint, which is yet another benefit they can leverage through open molding technology. “Gel coats are 10 times as hard as paint and they bond molecularly with every surface they’re on,” Ferrar explains. “While paint can blister and peel, gel coats never do that; they’re resistant to environmental wear and tear.”

Through proprietary molding techniques, the fibreglass bridges also achieve the look and feel of wood. However, while wood can be susceptible to rotting and UV damage, Links Bridges uses cutting-edge fibreglass technology to keep their bridges UV-resistant and damage-free for long-term use, reducing maintenance costs effectively.

Links Bridges recently introduced BridgeDEX™, a solution aimed at allowing bridge owners to reuse substructures that still have structural integrity. The fiberglass solution provides a cost-effective way of replacing rotten or deteriorated wooden decks.

Over the last 10 years, Links Bridges has completed hundreds of bridge installations across the U.S. and Canada, partnering with municipalities, developers, contractors, architects, and engineers. As the company celebrates a decade of innovation and impact, it also looks ahead to the future with a renewed focus on research and development.

Media Contact:

Name - Regina Sosing

Email - rsosing@linksbridges.com



