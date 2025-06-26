Ethereum ETF Momentum Drives Whale Interest in Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Ahead of Stage 4 Presale Jump

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As excitement builds around the Ethereum ETF buzz, smart money is pouring into promising altcoins—and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is catching the attention of whale wallets. With Stage 3 of its presale nearly 93% complete and over $2.33 million raised, LILPEPE is quickly emerging as a top contender in the meme coin space. Backed by an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain, the project offers real utility beyond the hype, positioning itself for a strong price surge as it heads into Stage 4.

While most meme tokens are still chasing whatever’s trending, LILPEPE is putting down real roots. It’s creating the kind of infrastructure that could actually shift the direction of the space, and somehow, it’s still trading for less than $0.002 in its presale.

A Meme Coin That’s Actually Building Something

What sets LILPEPE apart is that it’s not just living on someone else’s chain. It’s gone a step further and built its own custom Layer-2 blockchain—something rarely seen in the meme coin scene. Most projects just stick their token on Solana or BNB Chain and call it a day. But LILPEPE actually went for the tough stuff—like fixing insane gas fees, slow transactions, and the fact that a lot of communities have zero real protection.

A Meme Coin with Real Tech

The Little Pepe chain’s fully EVM-compatible, so it works straight out of the box with usual wallets, dApps, and tools. No weird steps, no messing around—just a meme coin that actually took the time to build something smoother and way more user-friendly.

The chain’s actually built with meme projects in mind—it’s not just some repurposed tech. It comes with zero trading taxes, sniper bot protection, and lightning-fast transactions, which is a huge deal if ever been rugged or stuck waiting forever on a slow chain. This isn’t just some surface-level hype or flashy graphics—it’s actual tech built with meme culture at the core.

One of the best parts is a launchpad made to give new meme tokens a safe space to launch—just a cleaner way to get started. And they’re just getting started—staking, community voting through a DAO, and even NFT integration are all lined up next. It’s turning into a full ecosystem, not just another hype token.

Presale Picking Up Serious Steam

LILPEPE’s presale is heating up fast. The early stages have sold out rapidly, raising $500,000 in Stage 1 (at $0.001 per token) and $1.325 million in Stage 2 (at $0.0011). Now in Stage 3, tokens are priced at $0.0012, and over $2.33 million has already been raised, with more than 93% of this stage completed. The presale follows a tiered pricing model meaning early buyers lock in lower prices while supporting the ongoing development of LILPEPE’s Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 network. The next stage will increase the token price to $0.0013, continuing the momentum ahead of its public launch.

Getting in on the presale is super simple. LILPEPE tokens can be purchased using ETH or USDT (ERC-20) directly from supported wallets such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. For those new to crypto, there’s also an option to buy using a credit or debit card. It’s important to note that USDT transactions still require a small amount of ETH in the wallet to cover gas fees.

A Token Setup Built to Last

LILPEPE’s token supply is actually thought out, not just thrown together. There’s a hard cap of 100 billion tokens, with 26.5 billion set aside for the presale. The rest is split across different parts of the project—13.5 billion for staking rewards, 10 billion for liquidity, 30 billion held in reserve for the chain, and 20 billion saved for marketing and future listings on decentralized exchanges. And here’s a big plus—there are zero buy or sell taxes, so it’s clean and fair whether holding or trading.

The tokenomics are crafted not only to reward early holders but also to ensure sustainable growth through community incentives, ecosystem scaling, and utility integrations planned on the roadmap.

What makes it even better is that Little Pepe’s chain is fully EVM-compatible. That means it works seamlessly with popular wallets, dApps, and crypto tools—no complicated setups or extra steps. It’s designed specifically for meme projects and the roadmap includes upcoming features like DAO governance, an NFT marketplace and creator tools that support community-driven development.

About Little Pepe:

Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is a next-generation meme coin built for the community, by the community. Inspired by crypto culture’s favorite frog, Little Pepe combines viral meme energy with real utility, launching on a fast, secure Layer 2 blockchain to ensure low fees and high scalability. With over $2.3 million raised in its presale, a growing army of holders, and a transparent roadmap, Little Pepe is more than just a meme—it’s a movement.

For more information about Little Pepe, visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Contact Details:

COO - James Stephen

media@littlepepe.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Little Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9f7c50a-36f4-494c-b0e1-ef1e438807e9