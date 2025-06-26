Top Security Executives Recognized at the 2025 CapitalCISO ORBIE Awards





MCLEAN, Va., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 CapitalCISO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and cyber resilience of top security executives from DXC Technology, Maximus, Department of Energy, Sinclair, Inc., FINRA, NIH Center for IT & Marriott International. The prestigious ORBIE Awards - hosted by CapitalCISO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network - honor CISOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across seven categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Large Corporate, Healthcare, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in security leadership.

"Great CISOs recognize that the power of collaboration lies in trusted relationships," said Michael Baker, CapitalCISO Chair. “The CapitalCISO ORBIE® Awards embody this by inspiring, connecting, and honoring CISOs for their leadership and the value they bring to capital area businesses through enterprise security.”

Meet the 2025 CapitalCISO ORBIE Award Winners:

›› Arno Van Der Walt, SVP & CISO of Marriott International, received the Leadership ORBIE.

›› Michael Baker, Global CISO of DXC Technology, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $8.5 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Frank Aiello, CISO of Maximus, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

›› Paul Selby, CISO of Department of Energy, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $13 billion annual revenue.

›› John McClure, SVP, CISO & Enterprise Infrastructure of Sinclair, Inc., received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Eric Pickersgill, SVP & CISO of FINRA, received the Large Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1.5 billion annual revenue.

›› Jothi Dugar, CISO of NIH Center for IT, received the Healthcare ORBIE for hospitals & healthcare organizations.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business protection created by enterprise security

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





CapitalCISO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the CapitalCISO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Tammy Hornsby-Fink, EVP & CISO of Federal Reserve System, who was interviewed by Lisa LaRoque, VP of Inspire Leadership Network. Over 250 guests attended, representing leading Capital Area organizations and their technology partners.

The following sponsors made the 2025 CapitalCISO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriter: Fortinet

Fortinet Gold Sponsors: HaystackID, Okta, UpWind & Wiz

HaystackID, Okta, UpWind & Wiz Silver Sponsors: Elastic, GDIT, Tanium & Zscaler

Elastic, GDIT, Tanium & Zscaler Bronze Sponsors: Abnormal Security, Between Pixels, Crowdstrike, GuidePoint Security, RedShield, RSM US & Splunk

Abnormal Security, Between Pixels, Crowdstrike, GuidePoint Security, RedShield, RSM US & Splunk Media Partner: Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal National Partner: Year Up United





To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About CapitalCISO:

CapitalCISO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief information security officers (CISOs) in Capital Area. As one of over 40 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, CapitalCISO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

CapitalCISO is led by a CISO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CISOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across more than 40 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed655b70-22a0-4066-8e54-b7b24dfe4d63