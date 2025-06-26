Ninepoint Publishes 2025 Midyear Outlook for Investing

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading independent investment management firms, today released its 2025 Midyear Market Outlook, offering insights across key asset classes including fixed income, private equity, energy, gold, crypto and infrastructure.

The report reflects on a volatile first half of the year, marked by macroeconomic uncertainty and the impact of U.S. tariffs, and looks ahead to what investors can expect in the second half of 2025 and beyond.

“With growing trade tensions and so much uncertainty, investors are trying to make sense of a quickly changing world,” said James Fox, co-CEO and Managing Partner at Ninepoint Partners. “In this kind of environment, active portfolio management is critical. It helps investors understand where stability will come from, which sectors will benefit and how to position portfolios for both protection and growth in the second half of the year.”

Key highlights from the report include:

Fixed Income : High-quality, short-duration bonds offer investors an attractive combination of yields and lower risk amid continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

Energy: The increased global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) poses a big opportunity for Canadian producers as the country builds out its LNG capacity and export infrastructure.

Gold: A sustained gold bull market, driven by central bank purchases and safe-haven demand, is expected to create significant investment opportunities in both major producers and exploration companies.

Infrastructure: As GDP growth picks up and monetary policies ease, infrastructure assets should benefit from higher utilization, stronger cash flow and improved performance in rate-sensitive sub-sectors.

Digital Assets: Demand for cryptoassets is expected to grow through the back half of the year driven by regulatory tailwinds, large-scale adoption by institutional players and the ongoing convergence of crypto and AI.





To learn more, download the complete report here: Ninepoint 2025 Midyear Outlook.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading independent investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

