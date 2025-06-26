Kinematics Strengthens Board Leadership with Appointment of Proven Technology Executive Ross Rosenberg

PHOENIX, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinematics, a leading provider of critical motion control systems that optimize, simplify, and secure energy production with leading bankability, today announced the appointment of Ross Rosenberg to its Board of Directors. Rosenberg is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Magic Leap, a leader in augmented reality (AR) optics, display systems, device services and scalable manufacturing, and he brings extensive experience leading strategic transformations in energy, industrial automation, and enterprise technology companies.

Rosenberg brings over two decades of executive leadership experience across multiple technology sectors. As CEO of Magic Leap, he has led the company's strategic transformation, expanding its AR device and services business into new markets via technology partnerships. Previously, he served as Chief Strategy Officer at Belden Inc., where he helped transform the $2.5 billion company from a commodity supplier to a global leader in industrial networking and cybersecurity solutions, resulting in 70% revenue growth and significant margin expansion. Rosenberg also served as an operating executive in Bain Capital’s software portfolio and held senior roles at Danaher in industrial automation and motion control.

"Ross's track record of scaling technology businesses and driving innovation in the energy sector makes him an invaluable addition to our Board," said John Payne, CEO of Kinematics. "His deep understanding of mission-critical applications and experience transforming industrial companies aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing intelligent motion control solutions for the global solar, mobile industrial, and satellite industries. As we continue expanding our capabilities following the successful P4Q acquisition, Ross's strategic insights will be instrumental in guiding our next phase of growth."

Notably, Rosenberg spent six years at First Solar as VP of Global Marketing, Strategy & Corporate Development, where he helped scale the utility-scale solar solutions provider from $500 million to $4 billion in revenue and built a $7 billion contracted backlog in North America. His experience spans the entire solar value chain, from manufacturing and project development to software-based maintenance and predictive analytics.

Rosenberg started his career in M&A advisory, investment banking and corporate roles at PWC, Merrill Lynch and Zebra Technologies. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"I'm excited to join Kinematics' Board at such a pivotal time for both the company and the solar industry," said Ross Rosenberg. "Having worked extensively in utility-scale solar, I understand the critical role that reliable, intelligent motion control plays in maximizing energy production and project economics. Kinematics' combined portfolio of actuators, motors, controllers, and global support capabilities positions the company uniquely to serve the rapidly growing solar market. I look forward to working with John and the team to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead."

About Kinematics

Founded in 1996, Kinematics is the leading provider of critical motion control solutions. From actuation technology to advanced algorithms, controls, and global support, the company provides a total solution that maximizes power production for the solar industry and improves reliability and safety for industrial and satellite applications. Kinematics supplies engineered systems, sensors, software, and services to move mission-critical equipment into precise position. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and operates globally with facilities in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

