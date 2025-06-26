Emotional Journey of Women Across Generations Navigating Love, Betrayal, and Resilience in Middle Sisters. Emotional Journey of Women Across Generations Navigating Love, Betrayal, and Resilience in Middle Sisters.

Charleston, SC, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle Sisters, a memoir penned under the pseudonym Marguerite Duvivier, chronicles the lives of several generations of women navigating the complexities of love, betrayal, and ambition against the backdrop of two world wars and societal change. Beginning in Belgium in 1908, the narrative unfolds with Lydie, a powerful mother who coerces her daughter Zilda into a loveless marriage with a selfish man. Their tumultuous relationship produces three daughters, each shaped by the chaos of their upbringing. The middle daughter, Marguerite, emerges as a strong-willed and independent figure, marrying a brilliant yet unfaithful man during her medical studies.



Marguerite's journey leads her to the United States, where she faces the challenges of single motherhood, sexism in academia, and serious health issues. Her resilience shines through as she battles societal norms and ultimately finds companionship with a caring younger man. Zilda's life, revealed through her posthumously discovered journals, chronicles her struggles from poverty to affluence, and the intricacies of family dynamics. Her writings expose the favoritism she displayed towards her first and third born daughters, culminating in a shocking betrayal that redefines her legacy. But it is Marguerite, the second and middle sister, who becomes the source of support for Zilda in her twilight years.



Marguerite Duvivier intricately weaves themes of money, infidelity, favoritism, jealousy, and self-determination against the backdrop of significant historical events. Middle Sisters serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of women striving for love, fulfillment, and autonomy in a world often dominated by men. This memoir captures the essence of women’s resilience, showcasing their ability to find humor and strength amidst adversity.



Middle Sisters is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

The pseudonymous Marguerite Duvivier, author of Middle Sisters, has a rich background in Academic Medicine, having served as an Associate Professor in Anatomic Pathology. Born and educated in Belgium, she trained in Boston and currently resides with her husband in Acton, MA. Her writings reflect the complexities women face in family life and professional settings, addressing societal pressures and the dynamics of power. Duvivier weaves themes of world history, poverty, affluence, infidelity, and religion into her narratives, often with a touch of humor. Her work resonates with a diverse audience, inviting readers to explore the multifaceted experiences of women.

Media Contact: middlesisterbook@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Marguerite Duvivier

Attachment