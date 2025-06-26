2025 Cloud Mining Site Update: MiningCoop Launches New Cloud Rig to Help Global Users Efficiently Earn Dogecoin and Bitcoin

London, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market in 2025 enters a new phase marked by rapid growth and sharp fluctuations, leading AI cloud mining platform MiningCoop has officially launched its latest cloud mining infrastructure. The upgrade is designed to help users around the globe mine Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bitcoin (BTC) more efficiently and sustainably—without the need for expensive hardware or technical know-how.



With growing global demand for passive crypto income, this infrastructure upgrade marks a key step toward smarter, greener, and more accessible cloud mining for all.

Start Bitcoin mining with no investment and earn daily passive income effortlessly—MiningCoop’s newly launched cloud mining infrastructure brings the future of crypto mining to your fingertips.



Bitcoin Price Falls Below $100,000 – Cloud Mining Gains Traction



Despite Bitcoin recently falling below the key $100,000 threshold, interest in stable passive income remains high. As users continue searching online for “Why is crypto down today,” many are recognizing the value of cloud mining as a hedge against volatile markets.



“Cloud mining is no longer a niche option—it’s becoming a core strategy for generating stable crypto returns,” said Daniel Hayes, Strategic Director at MiningCoop. “Our new infrastructure allows users worldwide to earn crypto daily, without the risks and costs of hardware ownership.”



MiningCoop: Reshaping the Cloud Mining Landscape for Smarter, Passive Crypto Income



The newly launched cloud rig system integrates AI-powered hash rate allocation with renewable energy support, delivering a low-barrier, high-efficiency crypto mining solution. Whether you’re new to mining or a seasoned investor, MiningCoop allows you to activate mining contracts in just one click—no physical setup or maintenance required.



MiningCoop’s Key Advantages:



AI-Powered Hashrate Optimization: Dynamically allocates mining resources in real time for maximum yield.





Dynamically allocates mining resources in real time for maximum yield. Multi-Currency Support: Seamlessly mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).





Seamlessly mine Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Green Energy Mining: Environmentally conscious operations with reduced carbon footprint.





Environmentally conscious operations with reduced carbon footprint. Daily Auto-Settled Earnings: Earn steady income even during market fluctuations.





Earn steady income even during market fluctuations. Cross-Platform Access: Monitor earnings and manage contracts on mobile or desktop anytime.





Start Free Cloud Mining Now and Unlock Passive Income



To celebrate the launch, MiningCoop is offering $100 in free mining credits to all new users—no credit card or commitments required. Users can immediately join real mining operations and begin earning BTC or DOGE with no upfront cost.



The platform also offers flexible contract durations ranging from 1 to 7 days, tailored to various investment preferences and risk appetites. All contracts are automated with principal returned upon expiration, and reinvestment options are available for compound growth.



About MiningCoop



Founded in 2018, MiningCoop is a global cloud mining platform dedicated to making crypto mining secure, simple, and sustainable. By combining artificial intelligence with renewable energy, the platform empowers anyone—regardless of experience or equipment—to earn stable passive income from digital assets.



With its latest infrastructure upgrade, MiningCoop solidifies its position as a global technology leader in the evolving cloud mining industry.



For more information, visit the official website: https://miningcoop.com



Official Contact Email: support@miningcoop.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.