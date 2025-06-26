LiTime Unveils World’s First Smart “Talking LiFePO4 Battery” T5.0 for RV and Marine Use

Shenzhen, China, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, a global pioneer in energy innovation, has launched its fifth-generation T5.0 technology platform alongside compatible products. The breakthrough solution supports both CAN and RS485 communication protocols, enables OTA updates, and delivers native integration with leading RV and marine energy systems. By dismantling traditional battery data silos, T5.0 establishes intelligent power hubs—propelling LiTime into the era of smart, connected energy.





Lithium Batteries Go Smart: From Standalone to Connected Power

As the global shift to off-grid living and electric mobility accelerates, lithium batteries are evolving into connected control centers. A 2024 Statista report projects that the smart RV market alone will reach $42.3 billion by 2027, with connectivity emerging as a key purchase driver.

LiTime T5.0 is a strategic response to this growing trend—designed to meet the increasing demands of RV and marine users for real-time data access, precision insights, operational transparency, remote control capabilities, and seamless integration with smart external systems.

Forging Industry Partnerships to Redefine Lithium Battery Capabilities

Within the smart energy landscape, leading inverter manufacturers like SMA, Fronius, Victron, Enphase Energy, SolarEdge, Sungrow, and Growatt have set high benchmarks for power conversion.

LiTime, committed to advancing lithium battery innovation, bridges the gap with its T5.0 platform. By embracing an open protocol architecture, T5.0 enables seamless integration between LiTime battery systems and advanced power converters.

This pivotal advancement transforms LiTime’s RV and marine batteries into intelligent nodes within the broader smart energy ecosystem—enabling significantly more efficient and intelligent energy management.

LiTime's T5.0 Tech Revolution: From Silent to Speaking Batteries

Through five rapid iterations, LiTime has evolved from a hardware-focused battery manufacturer into a full-stack smart energy provider. Each generation solved key user pain points:

T1.0 : High-efficiency lithium alternatives to replace short-lived lead-acid batteries.

: High-efficiency lithium alternatives to replace short-lived lead-acid batteries. T2.0 : Precision software control and real-time current sampling.

: Precision software control and real-time current sampling. T3.0 : First-in-class Bluetooth control via mobile app.

: First-in-class Bluetooth control via mobile app. T4.0 : Internal system networking and external data displays.

: Internal system networking and external data displays. T5.0: Breakthrough in external communication——enabling intelligent control and data exchange between lithium batteries and external devices like inverters and MPPT controllers via CAN and RS485 protocols.

What Makes T5.0 a Game-Changer?

The Industry's First Universal Open-Protocol Platform for RV and Marine Applications

Built-in support for a wide range of mainstream energy systems and extendable to RV-C and NMEA2000 protocols.

OTA firmware updates and custom protocol configuration.

Out-of-the-box compatibility with over 90% of market devices.

Next-Level Data Intelligence

Continuously tracks 26 critical battery metrics in real time—delivering five times the detail of conventional batteries.

Cloud-based access to historical data and predictive discharge alerts to help prevent outages.

Introducing the T5.0 Series: Smart Batteries That Can Speak and Link all Remotely

Designed for cross-platform communication, the T5.0 battery system supports both CAN and RS485 protocols and is available in two versions—Entry and Advanced.

The Advanced lineup includes:

12V100-100-COM-BT-4-A100 (July release)

L51.2V100-200-COM-BT-16-SGC10 (August release)

L24V100-100-COM-BT-8-A160 (September release)

These models support both closed-loop integration with LiTime’s proprietary hardware and open collaboration with third-party brands.

Entry-Level

Seamless OTA updates and customizable cross-brand protocol support

Smart charging based on SOC and temperature regulation

Real-time monitoring of voltage, temperature, current, and protection status

Low-battery alerts to prevent sudden shutdowns or incorrect operation

Compatible with LiTime’s 48V inverter-charger; supports parallel expansion up to 16 units

Advanced-Level

Building on the Entry-Level Edition’s foundation, the Advanced-Level Edition introduces three key upgrades:

Supports third-party RV-C and NMEA2000 protocols for centralized control via RV or marine display panels, with seamless coordination across multiple onboard systems.

Comprehensive data visibility: voltage, current, power, individual cell voltages, max/min battery temperature, module count, and detailed protection diagnostics.

Global remote access with account-based data queries and full historical tracking.

Future Vision: Building an Intelligent Energy Control Hub

T5.0 is not only a technological leap but also the starting point of LiTime's smart ecosystem strategy. The company plans to continuously iterate toward T6.0, T7.0，and beyond, aiming to incorporate AI-powered predictive analysis and edge-computing adaptive control. The ultimate goal: to empower global users to build safer, smarter, and more efficient green energy systems.

|“From our first generation of protection-focused batteries to today’s intelligent, fully integrated systems, LiTime has remained committed to its core mission——Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations. ” said LiTime’s founder."This is more than just technology——it’s continuity. When a grandparent’s RV runs on our T5.0-powered battery, their grandchild can monitor and protect that journey from anywhere in the world.”

About LiTime

LiTime is a premium brand specializing in LiFePO4 battery technologies. Focused on safety, intelligence, and sustainability, the company serves a global user base across RV, marine, solar, and off-grid applications. With strong R&D capabilities, rigorous production standards, and top-tier service, LiTime is trusted by both professionals and adventurer to power tomorrow’s clean energy journeys.