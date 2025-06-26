EUDI Wallets Get Boost from iGrant.io and Intesi Group

Stockholm / Milan, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iGrant.io, a Swedish provider of EU Digital Identity Wallet infrastructure, and Intesi Group S.p.A., a European Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), have entered into a strategic partnership to enable document signing and the issuance and management of Qualified Electronic Attribute Attestations (QEAAs) using EU Digital Identity Wallets (EUDI Wallets).

This collaboration delivers the first fully integrated solution combining Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) and legally recognised issuance of QEAAs within the iGrant.io Organisation Wallet Suite, also referred to by the European Commission as the European Business Wallet.

Two Game-Changing Capabilities, One Seamless Offering

1. Effortless Document Signing via EUDI Wallets

By integrating Intesi Group’s Qualified Electronic Signature and Seal services into iGrant.io’s Organisation Wallet Suite, organisations can enable users to sign documents using their EUDI Wallets with a one-click experience. This ensures legally valid, cross-border transactions across all sectors, including public administration.

2. Issuance of Qualified Electronic Attribute Attestations (QEAAs)

QEAAs represent verifiable credentials that establish legal roles, mandates, or affiliations. These are issued to EUDI Wallets through iGrant.io’s Organisation Wallet Suite, which provides the credential issuance and delivery framework. The underlying qualified infrastructure, including certificate lifecycle management and Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), is provided by Intesi Group..

The result? A future-proof solution that:

● Delivers high assurance identity and credential services fully compliant to the European Digital Identity Framework.

● Leverages EU Trust List mechanisms to validate QTSP status and ensure legal recognition

“This partnership enables a production-ready, one-stop-shop solution for signing and credential issuance within the EUDI Wallet ecosystem,” said Lotta Lundin, CEO of iGrant.io. “By embedding Intesi Group’s capabilities into the Organisation Wallet Suite, we accelerate real-world adoption of what the EU refers to as the European Business Wallet”.

“The EUDI Wallet represents a landmark opportunity for Europe to lead the world in digital identity. Intesi Group is excited to join forces with iGrant.io to provide a practical, legally sound, and easy-to-implement solution that empowers businesses and citizens to thrive in this new era. Together, we're making the vision of a truly interconnected European digital economy a reality. ” said Paolo Sironi, CEO of Intesi Group S.p.A.

This cutting-edge solution is already making waves in key European programmes like the European Digital Identity Wallet Consortium (EWC) and CRANE PCP, revolutionising use cases including:

Legal Person Identification (LPID) and business registry onboarding: Streamlining and securing the verification process.

Streamlining and securing the verification process. Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) and payment verification: Reducing fraud and boosting consumer trust.

Reducing fraud and boosting consumer trust. Remote patient monitoring and consent-based data exchange under the European Health Data Space (EHDS): Protecting patient privacy while enabling seamless access to vital medical information.

About iGrant.io:

iGrant.io is a Swedish provider of EU Digital Identity Wallet infrastructure, empowering individuals and organisations to manage and share their digital identities securely and seamlessly.

About Intesi Group S.p.A.:

Intesi Group is a leading European Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), offering a wide range of digital trust services to ensure secure and legally compliant electronic transactions.

For more information, contact:

iGrant.io

Lotta Lundin, CEO

Email: lotta@igrant.io

Website: www.igrant.io



Intesi Group S.p.A.

Paola Monti - Head of Marketing and Communication

Email: marketing@intesigroup.com

Website: www.intesigroup.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/mKTCaa-Cv6Q