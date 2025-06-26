EarnMining Revolutionizes Cloud Mining with New User-Friendly Platform for Immediate Access

London, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarnMining, is launching a new contract solution: no longer let cryptocurrencies sit idle in your wallet, but let them create value for you every day.





One-click activation of computing power contracts allows encrypted assets to automatically increase in value

Most investors hoard coins for a long time, but often suffer from the pain of "slow rise and fast fall". EarnMining breaks the deadlock of holding coins: through cloud mining contracts, you can easily convert mainstream currencies such as XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE in your hands into daily visible, stable and desirable passive income, so that every asset continues to create value for you.

Multi-currency support, flexible investment

Covering mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, etc., start mining at any time.

Multiple contract terms to meet different needs

Provide a variety of cycles from 1 day to 45 days, click to view detailed contracts

Zero equipment investment, easy operation

No need for cumbersome configurations such as mining machines and cooling, the whole process can be completed by mobile phone operation.

Safe, transparent, and compliant custody

The assets are fully transparent and traceable, double encryption ensures security, and the platform complies with regulations to serve global users.

What is cloud mining?

Cloud mining users do not need to purchase, deploy, and maintain mining machines by themselves, but participate in digital currency mining by renting remote computing power provided by a third party.

How to start using EarnMining

Open the official website: https://earnmining.com/

Register with your email address in one click to receive a $15 computing power reward.

Select a suitable mining package and complete the recharge, and the cloud computing power will start mining for you immediately.

Mining income is automatically settled daily and updated in real time on your account panel.

Once the account balance reaches $100, you can withdraw to your personal encrypted wallet at any time with one click, and the funds can be flexibly controlled.

Download the official App to keep up with the latest news:

https://earnmining.com/download/

About the Platform

EarnMining is one of the world's leading clean energy cloud mining platforms. Relying on all-weather renewable electricity and self-developed intelligent computing power scheduling system, it has successfully served more than 6 million users, covering 180+ countries and regions.

Our mission is to provide every digital asset holder with a zero-threshold, sustainable passive income solution.

Summary:

At a time when "holding coins means losing money" has become the norm for digital assets, EarnMining breaks the limitations of traditional investment and allows your crypto assets to no longer "earn money". Just choose a contract and lock in computing power to harvest daily cash flow, opening up new possibilities for your asset appreciation.

Official website: https://earnmining.com/

Email: info@earnmining.com





Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is for reference only and does not constitute any investment invitation, investment advice, financial advisory opinion or transaction recommendation. Cryptocurrency mining and staking are subject to market fluctuations, technical and compliance risks, which may lead to asset losses. Please be sure to do sufficient due diligence before investing, and it is recommended to consult professional financial or legal advisors.